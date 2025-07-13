Ashish Chanchlani’s romantic post with Elli AvrRam sparks dating rumours. Fans ask ‘fir koi promotion?’

Popular content creator and YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani set social media abuzz over the weekend after sharing a romantic photograph with actor Elli AvrRam, prompting a flurry of speculation about the nature of their relationship.

The post, shared on Instagram on Saturday, has left fans questioning whether the two are genuinely romantically involved or teasing an upcoming collaboration.

The picture was shared with the caption, “Finally (sic),” followed by a heart emoji and sparkle emoji.

In the photograph, Ashish is seen cradling Elli in his arms while she holds a bouquet of red and yellow roses. Dressed casually — Ashish in a white shirt and light trousers, and Elli in a white top with a sleek black jacket — the duo pose against the backdrop of what appears to be a picturesque European city. A stone bridge arches over a river behind them, adding to the romantic atmosphere of the image.

Fan Reactions to the Pictures The intimate tone of the photograph and the affectionate body language between the two quickly sparked buzz online. Fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and playful curiosity, wondering aloud if the image was a real-life reveal or part of a promotional stunt.

Fan reactions ranged from excitement to scepticism. One user commented, “Congratulations bhaiya (sic)”, while another exclaimed, “OH MY GOD! DID YOU REALLY POST IT? (sic)” A third joked, “Shaadi Jaipur me hi honi chaiye bhaiii! (sic)” hinting at wedding hopes, while another user questioned the intent behind the post, writing, “Fir koi promotion Ashish bhai, ab aap badhe ho gaye ho (sic).”

Singer and musician Arjun Kanungo also weighed in with a cheeky comment directed at Elli, writing: “@elliavrram pls be careful. Jitna lamba aadmi utna bada ___ (sic).”

Neither Ashish nor Elli has clarified the nature of the photograph or their relationship, leaving fans to speculate further.