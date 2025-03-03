Ashish Chanchlani shares ’emotional’ video on Instagram amid India’s Got Latent row: ‘lad lenge situation se’

Hours after the Supreme Court gave relief to podcaster and YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia from airing any episodes on The Ranveer Show, another YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, who found himself embroiled in controversy after his appearance on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent, took to Instagram to share his first-ever video message with his fans amid the controversy.

Sharing a video message on Instagram, Ashish Chanchlani urged his fans to keep him and his family in their prayers.

The YouTuber got emotional while speaking and said, "Hello doston, kaise ho aap log, I know, aapke messages padhe maine, chal raha hai. Maine socha story pe aapse baat karlun lekin ab samajh nahi aa raha kya kahun. Lad lenge situation se, dekhe hain aise tough times, isse bhi kuch naya seekh lenge" (Hello friends, how are you all? I know, I have read your messages—things are going on. I thought of talking to you through a story, but now I don’t know what to say. We will fight through this situation; we have seen tough times like this before, and we will learn something new from this as well).

Urges fans to support him: He further urged fans to support him when he starts posting content again and said, "Main aap sabse bas yahi request karta hoon ki meri family aur mujhe apni prayers mein rakhna. Jab bhi main wapas aaun, mera kaam thoda idhar-udhar ho gaya hoga, lekin tab bhi support karna. I will work hard, as I have always worked hard. Bus dhyan rakhiye sab log apna" (I just request all of you to keep my family and me in your prayers. Whenever I come back, my work might be a little all over the place, but still, please support me. I will work hard, as I have always done. Just take care of yourselves, everyone).

About India Got Latent row: Earlier, during his appearance on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent, Ranveer Allahbadia asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once to make it stop forever?"

The remark received backlash, followed by multiple FIRs against Ranveer, Samay, Ashish Chanchlani, who was also one of the panellists, and Apoorva Mukhija.