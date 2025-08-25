Ashish Vidyarthi clears air on grudge with Apoorva Mukhija aka Rebel Kid: 'She apologised, and I hold no grudges'

Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi has addressed recent rumours suggesting tension between him and influencer Apoorva Mukhija, also known as The Rebel Kid, following their appearance on the reality show ‘The Traitors’.

Ashish Vidyarthi praises Apoorva ‘Rebel Kid’ Mukhija During the show, Mukhija was accused by viewers of disrespecting the senior actor. However, in a new interview with journalist Siddharth Kannan, Vidyarthi revealed that the two have since spoken and resolved the issue, with no hard feelings on either side.

“Within a day, she sent me a WhatsApp message. She said, ‘Sir, I want to apologise.' I called her up and said, ‘Apoorva, I spoke to you there too, and I think you’re a wonderful human being, it’s all good,” he recalled.

The actor went on to speak warmly about the young content creator, praising her character and the journey she has been on.

“Apoorva has emerged from an incredible journey, and she possesses a great deal of dignity.

She cherishes her family and does a lot for them. That’s why I advised her to carve her own path; some individuals may attempt to push her into a specific image, but she should follow her own direction,” the actor stated.

Vidyarthi shared that he was pleased with their interaction and even hinted at future plans to catch up.

“I was very pleased with our discussion. In fact, she mentioned wanting to have lunch with me one day, and I responded, ‘Of course.’ Now that I reflect on it, if I’m in the area and she has availability, we will certainly make it happen. I hold no grudges whatsoever.”

The actor added that her style and manner are just part of who she is, and there’s no issue between them.

“Her style is like that, you know. The way she talks, her existence, her persona — it’s all like that. She does her thing, and I do mine; that’s fine.”

Reflecting on the show, Vidyarthi admitted that meeting Mukhija gave him insight into a younger generation he hadn’t been exposed to before.

“I encountered Apoorva for the first time on set, and it was a wholly new experience for me. I met a generation I was unfamiliar with, and it dawned on me that I had been somewhat isolated. I encountered some remarkable individuals, and Apoorva is certainly one of them. While I had met a few others previously, Apoorva and a handful of others were new faces to me. I was genuinely pleased to meet them as they represent a completely different generation with unique perspectives and ways of thinking.”

Rebel Kid's new controversy While the issue between Vidyarthi and Mukhija seems settled, the influencer is currently in the spotlight for a different reason. Her ex-boyfriend, Utsav Dahiya, has accused her of cheating and lying in a recent video. Mukhija chose not to directly respond, but commented on a fan edit saying, “The truth always comes out babe, it’s just a matter of time (sic).”