Ashish Vidyarthi reveals details of road accident in Guwahati after sharing health update: ‘A bike hit us…'

Actor Ashish Vidyarthi and his wife Rupali sustained minor injuries from a recent road accident in Guwahati, Assam. The actor recently shared a health update with fans and revealed details of the accident. He shared that both were doing well and thanked everyone for their concern.

Ashish Vidyarthi on his road accident with wife Taking to his Instagram account, Ashish Vidyarthi updated that they were "under observation and doing well."

He shared that the accident took place while he was trying to cross the street with his wife. They were hit by a motorcycle.

The couple was rushed to a hospital for medical assistance where they were under observation. However, they are recovering.

The actor also updated that the motorcyclist, too, was taken to the hospital. “Rupali and I are well. We are under observation but doing well. Thank you for your love,” read the caption of his post.

Ashish Vidyarthi's health update In the video, he shared as he went live on the platform, "Main ek ajeeb se time par live kar raha hoon, just to let you all know. Because main abhi dekh raha hoon bahut se news channels mein kya kya aa raha hain. Rupali and I were crossing the street yesterday and a bike hit us. We both are fine. Rupali is under observation. All is well, I am good. Chhota sa chot aya hai… but absolutely fine (I am doing this live in a strange situation. I am seeing all the news channels talking about it).”

“Just to let you know, ha hua hein. But we are good and nothing to sensationalise. The bike rider ka bhi maine abhi police se pata kiya hein ki usko bhi hosh aa gaya hain. Sab ka achcha ho, sab theek rahe. Ap se bhi yahi batana chahte hain. We are taking very good care (Yes, the accident took place. I came to know that the bike rider also has gained consciousness. Let everybody stay okay, and I wanted to let you know this happened),” he concluded.

In 2023, Ashish Vidyarthi tied the knot with Rupali Barua, who hails from Assam. The senior actor was previously married to Piloo Vidyarthi, daughter of veteran Shakuntala Barua.

In 2022, Ashish Vidyarthi and Piloo parted ways amicably, ending their marriage of 22 years. They have a son together.