‘Ashleel hai ye’: Annu Kapoor faces backlash for lewd comment on Tamannaah Bhatia's body

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor found himself in hot soup after making a controversial remark about actor Tamannaah Bhatia during a recent interview. The Vicky Donor actor praised Tamannaah’s “dudhiya badan” (milky body) while discussing her hit song Aaj Ki Raat, prompting widespread criticism online for being “vulgar” and “disrespectful.”

What sparked the controversy During a conversation with host Shubhankar Mishra on his YouTube channel, Annu was asked about the song Aaj Ki Raat and whether he admired Tamannaah. Responding enthusiastically, he said, “Mashallah kya dudhiya badan hai” (Oh my God, what a milky body she has).

The host then mentioned Tamannaah’s light-hearted comment about children falling asleep to her song, to which Annu added a remark that many found inappropriate:

“Kitne umar ke bacche so jaate hain… 70 saal ke umar ka bhi baccha ho sakta hai. Angrezi mein kehte hain 70 saal purana baccha… 11 saal ka budha.”

(“What age of children fall asleep? Even a 70-year-old can be a child. In English, they call him a 70-year-old child… or an 11-year-old old man.”)

He went on to add, “Behen, apne gaane se, apne shareer se, apne dudhiya chehre se humare bachchon ko sulati hain… Desh ke liye ye achhi baat hai.” (Sister, with your song, your body, your milky face, you put our children to sleep. It’s good for the country.)

See the video here:

Internet reacts The comments quickly drew backlash across social media platforms. Many users slammed the actor for using inappropriate language while speaking about Tamannaah. One user wrote, “Ashleel hai ye” (“This is vulgar”), while another demanded that celebrities show more respect in public conversations.

"Annu Kapoor should apologize! Many people are saying that when the senior actor and singer made an unflattering comment about Tamannaah Bhatia in an interview, "Mashallah, what a milky body!" it was not right to make such lewd comments about a woman," a user wrote on X.

A user commented, "Please be respectful. Don’t you have a daughter or grandchildren?"

“Ashleel hai ye (he is vulgar),” the third user commented.

The fourth user wrote, "I know Annu ji personally, but such remarks are sexist and I oppose them openly."

“Wth! This man gives tharki vibes,” the fifth wrote.

