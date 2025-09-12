Ashneer Grover takes indirect dig at Salman Khan, accuses actor of hijacking Bigg Boss: ‘Bhai ek weekend me aa rahe ho’

Ashneer Grover and Salman Khan are currently hosting their respective reality shows, Rise and Fall and Bigg Boss 19. Amid the rivalry between the shows, Grover took an indirect dig at the superstar, as per a report of News18. Talking to the portal, Grover, who was once schooled by Khan, seemingly accused him of hijacking the Bigg Boss show and instead of letting the contestants shine.

Ashneer Grover's indirect dig at Salman Khan During the interview, Ashneer Grover pointed out how a show with a “big superstar” has become about him rather than the contestants. He also used ‘bhai’ without taking names, almost confirming it is indeed for Khan, who is lovingly called ‘bhai’ or ‘bhaijaan’ by his admirers.

He said, “Reality shows have to be about contestants. Fortunately, or unfortunately, in India, we have had a very big show which has had a very big superstar. And therefore, it’s become more about him than the contestants right. But the fact is, who is putting in the hours? Bhai aap to ek weekend mein aa rahe ho. Jo 24 ghante lage hain woh to contestant lage hue hain (Bro, you’re coming just for a weekend. The ones who’ve been at it 24 hours straight are the contestants).”

"The balance of power has to go back to contestants and the content that come out of contestants. Rather than it being hijacked by someone you know who comes over weekend," he added.

Khan is yet to react to the ex-Shark Tank judge's comments.

Ashneer Grover and Salman Khan Ashneer Grover and Salman Khan’s past association hasn’t exactly been cordial.

Ashneer Grover on meeting Salman Khan It began when Grover, in an interview, claimed that he met Khan during a sponsored ad shoot. He said that Khan’s manager told him that the superstar wouldn’t take a photo with him, which left him irked.

“Salman Khan se mila hoon. Usko humne sponsor rakha tha, toh uske shoot ke liye mila tha. Shoot se pehle mila tha usko brief karne ke liye ki company kya hai. Toh teen ghante baitha tha uske saath, uske manager ne bol diya ki photo nahi khichwani hai, sir thoda bura maan jaate hain. Maine kaha saale, maine bola, nahi khichwaunga photo, bhaad main ja tu. Matlab aisi kaunsi heropanti ho gayi (I met Salman when I briefed him for a sponsored ad shoot. I sat with him for three hours and then his manager told me that Salman would not take a photo with me. I told him I won’t take a picture, you go to hell)," Grover had said.

When Salman Khan schooled Ashneer Grover Later, Grover appeared on Bigg Boss 18 as a guest when Khan grilled him over his past statements about him. The superstar seemingly made fun of Grover, warning him to be careful about conducting himself.