Ashneer Grover invited as Bigg Boss 19 wildcard contestant? says 'Salman Bhai se pooch le'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27 (ANI): Former Shark Tank India judge and entrepreneur Ashneer Grover seems to have received an invite from Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 19' - a revelation that left the internet buzzing.

Taking to his Instagram stories on Friday, Ashneer Grover shared a screenshot of an email that was allegedly sent by the show's Senior Casting Coordinator. In his own witty style, Grover made a sarcastic comment while also taking a subtle dig at the superstar host.

"Haha! Salman bhai se pooch le!! Mai to free ho jaunga tab tak. Yeh 'mail merge' kisi ki to naukri khayega (Haha! Asl Salman Bhai! I will be free by the time. This 'mail merge' thing will take someone's job)" he wrote in the story.

'Mail merge' is a feature that automates the creation of a certain document by combining a single template with necessary information. The same document can be sent to many, but with personalised details.

The email in question contained Ashneer Grover's name, followed by a generic message that read, "We are delighted to contact you regarding an exclusive opportunity to join the show as a wildcard contestant. Your dynamic personality, engaging social media presence, and unique appeal have caught the attention of our casting team, making you a strong candidate for this exciting role."

Grover's latest reaction came months after he received a mouthful from Salman Khan during 'Bigg Boss 18'. On the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the former BharatPe co-founder appeared as a guest on the show when Salman lashed out at him for his statements about their brand collaboration.

Reacting to the same, Grover had tweeted, "I hope you enjoyed the Bigg Boss weekend ka vaar! I had good fun. And I am sure the particular episode got great TRP / viewership. BTW, all of the statements below are TRUE: - Salman is a great host & actor - Salman knows what works on Bigg Boss - I've always praised Salman for his sense of self and business - not a single thing demeaning said for him ever."

He also revealed meeting the actor in 2019 for a brand collaboration. Nonetheless, with the alleged invite for a second appearance on Bigg Boss, it is yet to be seen how the drama unfolds.