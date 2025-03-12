Ex-Shark Tank India judge, entrepreneur Ashneer Grover is best known for its online popularity. He recently travelled to Russia and posted a video as he collaborated with the travel brand Desh Videsh. The video grabbed netizens' attention even more this time as Ashneer flaunted his rare fashionable side.

Ashneer Grover in Moscow, St. Petersburg’s In the video, Ashneer shares a glimpse of his time in Russia. He explores the streets of the country and flaunts his fashionable looks. For once, he is seen wearing a formal three-piece suit, paired with a cap and glasses. In another, he changes his get-up and sports a scarf and a long overcoat with the formalwear.

The post read, “Ashneer Grover, known for his sharp business acumen and no-nonsense attitude, is taking on Russia in style with Desh Videsh, his go-to travel partner. From cruising through the snow-laden streets of Moscow in a luxury ride to experiencing St. Petersburg’s opulent charm, he’s doing it the Desh Videsh way—seamless, premium, and hassle-free.”

Watch video here:

Internet reacts to Ashneer Grover's new look Reacting to the post, many users have compared Ashneer to Peaky Blinders' Thomas Shelby, Sherlock Homes and even actor Ram Kapoor. One commented, “Thomas Shelby from Sarojini,” another added, “Ram Kapoor 2.0 loading.” Yet someone said in the comments, “Sherlock Holmes.”

Another user commented, "Yeh kis line mein aagaye aap (What are you getting into now)?" “Killing it with the aura,” also praised a fan.

Ashneer's upcoming show Ashneer is all set to host an upcoming reality show, Rise and Fall. He announced the show in January. The show is said to have 16 contestants divided into two groups: the powerful "Rulers" and the struggling “Workers,” as they compete for a hefty cash prize.

While he is yet to announce the release date for Rise and Fall, it is reportedly scheduled for 2025. It is said to stream on MX Player.