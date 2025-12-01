Ashoke Pandit accuses Jaya Bachchan of ‘snobbish elitism’ after her ‘classist’ remark on paparazzi

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan's latest remarks on paparazzi have gained mixed reactions from the internet. Amid this, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit penned a post, criticising her. He accused Bachchan of ‘snobbish elitism’ and called her thoughts ‘classist’ for allegedly demeaning the profession.

Ashoke Pandit slams Jaya Bachchan over paparazzi remarks Ashoke Pandit, who is the president of the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association, took to Instagram and slammed Jaya Bachchan. He shared a note with a caption that read, “Not very parliamentarian, #JayaBachchan ji.”

Hie note reads: “Jaya Bachchan ji's statement against the paparazzi reeks of snobbish elitism. To criticise the aggressive coverage of certain paps is one thing, but to demean the profession altogether, laced with downright classist remarks is unbecoming of such a senior member of our film industry and a parliamentarian.”

The note also mentioned, “They're hardworking professionals doing their job, for which most times they've been called by the stars and their PR teams themselves. So if she has such a strong opinion against the paparazzi culture, it's time to look inwards rather than indulge in this misplaced outrage.”

See post:

What did Jaya Bachchan say? Jaya Bachchan often hits headlines with her paparazzi interactions.

Recently, she slammed the paparazzi culture during an event in Mumbai. She was asked about her relationship with the paparazzi. In response, Bachchan said, “It is strange. I am the product of the media, but my relationship with the paparazzi is zero. Who are these people? Are they trained to be representing the people of this country? You call them media? I come from media! My father was a journalist. I have tremendous respect for such people.”

She added, “Magar ye jo baahar drain pipe pant, gande-gande kapde pehen ke haath me mobile leke (These men outside wearing these slim pants and dirty clothes with mobiles in their hands)… they think that just because they have a mobile they can take your picture, and say what they want? And the kind of comments they pass? What kind of people are these people? Kaha se aatey he? Kis tarah ke education he? Kya background he (From where are these people coming? What is their education? What is their background)? Will they represent us? Just because they can go through social media?"

