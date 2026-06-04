‘That’s why I banned you': Ashoke Pandit hits back at Kangana Ranaut over comments on Ranveer Singh controversy

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has withdrawn its non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh in the controversy around the actor's Don 3 fall out. At the same time, filmmaker and FWICE chief advisor Ashoke Pandit also responded to remarks by Kangana Ranaut over the issue.

Ashoke Pandit reacts to Kangana Ranaut Pandit slammed Kangana Ranaut who came out in support of Ranveer Singh after FWICE announced a ban on him.

Recently, Ashoke Pandit said that several people from the industry were seen making statement on the dispute between Singh and FWICE without knowing the details. He added that while the film body's decision was misunderstood by many, he asserted that the organisation was never against the Dhurandhar star.

Also Read | Don 3 row: FWICE lifts ban on Ranveer a day before Dhurandhar 2 OTT release

Pandit told HT City, “A lot of people in the industry have started abusing us. Yesterday, Kangana also said something. We are not understanding the whole issue, and people are just commenting."

Referring to the BJP MP, he added, “Kangana also said that even I have been banned by the industry. I said, ‘You talk nonsense, that’s why I banned you.’ I don’t care. There is a big issue of the industry here. You don’t even know the issue. You are just saying things. We are not against Ranveer. We are talking about what has happened.”

What did Kangana Ranaut say about being banned? Pandit referred to Kangana Ranaut's recent remarks at an event. During the trailer launch of her upcoming film, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Ranaut was asked about the non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh.

To this, she compared the situation to her own experiences in the film industry and said that opposition often comes when there's success.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut backs Ranveer Singh amid FWICE ban