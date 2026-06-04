‘That’s why I banned you': Ashoke Pandit hits back at Kangana Ranaut over comments on Ranveer Singh controversy

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has withdrawn its non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh in the controversy around the actor's Don 3 fall out. At the same time, filmmaker and FWICE chief advisor Ashoke Pandit also responded to remarks by Kangana Ranaut over the issue.
Pandit slammed Kangana Ranaut who came out in support of Ranveer Singh after FWICE announced a ban on him.
Recently, Ashoke Pandit said that several people from the industry were seen making statement on the dispute between Singh and FWICE without knowing the details. He added that while the film body's decision was misunderstood by many, he asserted that the organisation was never against the Dhurandhar star.
Pandit told HT City, “A lot of people in the industry have started abusing us. Yesterday, Kangana also said something. We are not understanding the whole issue, and people are just commenting."
Referring to the BJP MP, he added, “Kangana also said that even I have been banned by the industry. I said, ‘You talk nonsense, that’s why I banned you.’ I don’t care. There is a big issue of the industry here. You don’t even know the issue. You are just saying things. We are not against Ranveer. We are talking about what has happened.”
Pandit referred to Kangana Ranaut's recent remarks at an event. During the trailer launch of her upcoming film, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Ranaut was asked about the non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh.
To this, she compared the situation to her own experiences in the film industry and said that opposition often comes when there's success.
She said on Tuesday, “You are asking me, I have been banned by everybody! Toh main ye kehna chahungi ki jab haisiyat badhti hai to dushman bhi badhte hain. Toh ab aisa nahi ho sakta ki aapki haisiyat badhey aur dushman na badhe. Toh aaj Ranveer Singh ko sochna chahiye ki unki kya haisiyat ki unke itne dushman hain! Toh achcha hain… zindagi mein jab aap aagey badhte hain toh kai tarah ke obstacles aatey hain you can’t have a smooth walk always. Toh mere saath toh itna hua hain toh look, today I am doing well. Meri bhi achchi gaadi chal hi rahi hain. Toh okay kuch nahi farak padta (What I would say is that as your stature grows, so do your enemies. It’s simply not possible for your stature to increase without attracting more detractors. So today, Ranveer Singh should perhaps reflect on the level of influence he has if he has so many opponents. In a way, that’s a good sign. As you move forward in life, you are bound to face different kinds of obstacles—you can’t expect the journey to always be smooth. I’ve gone through a lot myself, and yet, look at me today—I’m doing well. My life and career are progressing just fine. So, it’s okay; none of it matters). Everything is going to be fine eventually."