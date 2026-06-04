‘That’s why I banned you': Ashoke Pandit hits back at Kangana Ranaut over comments on Ranveer Singh controversy

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has withdrawn its non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh in the controversy around the actor's Don 3 fall out. At the same time, filmmaker and FWICE chief advisor Ashoke Pandit also responded to remarks by Kangana Ranaut over the issue.

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Ashoke Pandit reacts to Kangana Ranaut Pandit slammed Kangana Ranaut who came out in support of Ranveer Singh after FWICE announced a ban on him.

Recently, Ashoke Pandit said that several people from the industry were seen making statement on the dispute between Singh and FWICE without knowing the details. He added that while the film body's decision was misunderstood by many, he asserted that the organisation was never against the Dhurandhar star.

Also Read | Don 3 row: FWICE lifts ban on Ranveer a day before Dhurandhar 2 OTT release

Pandit told HT City, “A lot of people in the industry have started abusing us. Yesterday, Kangana also said something. We are not understanding the whole issue, and people are just commenting."

Referring to the BJP MP, he added, “Kangana also said that even I have been banned by the industry. I said, ‘You talk nonsense, that’s why I banned you.’ I don’t care. There is a big issue of the industry here. You don’t even know the issue. You are just saying things. We are not against Ranveer. We are talking about what has happened.”

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What did Kangana Ranaut say about being banned? Pandit referred to Kangana Ranaut's recent remarks at an event. During the trailer launch of her upcoming film, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Ranaut was asked about the non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh.

To this, she compared the situation to her own experiences in the film industry and said that opposition often comes when there's success.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut backs Ranveer Singh amid FWICE ban

She said on Tuesday, “You are asking me, I have been banned by everybody! Toh main ye kehna chahungi ki jab haisiyat badhti hai to dushman bhi badhte hain. Toh ab aisa nahi ho sakta ki aapki haisiyat badhey aur dushman na badhe. Toh aaj Ranveer Singh ko sochna chahiye ki unki kya haisiyat ki unke itne dushman hain! Toh achcha hain… zindagi mein jab aap aagey badhte hain toh kai tarah ke obstacles aatey hain you can’t have a smooth walk always. Toh mere saath toh itna hua hain toh look, today I am doing well. Meri bhi achchi gaadi chal hi rahi hain. Toh okay kuch nahi farak padta (What I would say is that as your stature grows, so do your enemies. It’s simply not possible for your stature to increase without attracting more detractors. So today, Ranveer Singh should perhaps reflect on the level of influence he has if he has so many opponents. In a way, that’s a good sign. As you move forward in life, you are bound to face different kinds of obstacles—you can’t expect the journey to always be smooth. I’ve gone through a lot myself, and yet, look at me today—I’m doing well. My life and career are progressing just fine. So, it’s okay; none of it matters). Everything is going to be fine eventually."

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.