Asian Academy Creative Awards: Anil Kapoor’s ‘Subedaar’ wins Best Feature Film for India, actor nominated for Best Actor honour

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 2 (ANI): Anil Kapoor’s ‘Subedaar’ has won Best Feature Film for India at the Asian Academy Creative Awards, while the actor has been nominated in the Best Actor in a Leading Role category for his performance in the movie.

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Kapoor plays retired soldier Subedaar Arjun Maurya in Suresh Triveni’s action-drama. Reacting to the recognition, he shared a moment from the official broadcast on social media and described it as a special moment in his career.

“A very special moment in my journey. Honoured to be nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role for Subedaar at the @asianacademycreativeawards, representing India. Grateful to the entire team and everyone who has supported the film,” he wrote.

Kapoor also congratulated director Suresh Triveni, who has been nominated in the Best Direction (Feature Film) category for ‘Subedaar’.

“@sureshtriveni_, this one means even more to me because of the journey we shared making it,” Kapoor wrote.

‘Subedaar’ follows Arjun Maurya, a retired soldier who struggles to adjust to civilian life after returning home. Set in Madhya Pradesh, the film follows his confrontation with corruption in his area while he also faces challenges in his relationship with his daughter Shyama, played by Radhikka Madan.

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As the situation around his family escalates, Arjun draws on his military training to protect them. The film also stars Khushbu Sundar, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Mona Singh and Faisal Malik in important roles.

Directed by Suresh Triveni, 'Subedaar' was released on Amazon Prime Video on March 5.

Meanwhile, films fronted by international star Jackie Chan and Kapoor were among the 335 national winners announced by the Asian Academy Creative Awards, according to Variety.

‘The Shadow’s Edge’ won Best Feature Film for Chinese Mainland, while ‘Subedaar’ won the same category for India.

The winners represent 18 nations and territories across 39 categories and will now proceed to the international round. The grand winners will be announced at the gala awards final at Singapore’s Capitol Theatre in December, as per the outlet.

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Mediacorp led the company tally with 23 wins, while Prime Video India and Astro Malaysia secured 19 wins each. CNN recorded 15 wins.

Chinese drama series ‘The Lead’ emerged as the biggest title winner with six categories, including Best Actress in a Leading Role for Liu Haocun. Best Drama Series, however, went to ‘Legend of the Magnate’.

In Malaysia, horror feature ‘Malam Terlarang’ (Forbidden Night) won four categories, including Best Feature Film and Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Sofia Jane. Its Best Direction (Feature Film) award went to Norhanisham bin Muhammad, who died in May.

Astro’s family crime drama ‘Good Boys Go to Heaven’ added five Malaysian wins, including Best Actor and the drama series prize, according to Variety.

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In Japan, ‘Song of the Samurai’ won five categories, while ‘Alice in Borderland’ took Best Drama Series. Non won Best Actress for ‘Miss King’.

China’s ‘Swords Into Plowshares’ and Season 3 of India’s ‘The Family Man’ also secured four wins each. Bai Yu was named Best Actor in a Leading Role for Chinese Mainland.

Taiwan broadcaster PTS won four categories with ‘Dogman’, which took Best Drama Series along with acting honours for Chang Hsiao Chuan and Tarcy Su.

In Thailand, GMMTV’s ‘Enigma Black Stage’ picked up four wins. Gemini Norawit Titicharoenrak was named Best Actor for ‘Ticket to Heaven’, while Mono’s Manatsanun Phanlerdwongsakul won Best Actress for ‘Sweet Dreams’.

In the Philippines, Vice Ganda won Best Actor for ‘Call Me Mother’ following a tie-breaker round, while Nadine Lustre also advanced for her role in Viu’s ‘Love, Siargao’.

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Singapore’s animated feature ‘The Violinist’ won Best Feature Film, Best Animation and Best Screenplay. Its voice cast includes Tan Kheng Hua and Ayden Sng, who was also named Best Actor in a Leading Role (Singapore) for ‘Double Helix’.

Singaporean independent Refinery Media won three categories for lifestyle show ‘Man of the Hour’.

CNN’s 15 wins came in factual categories, including Best Factual Presenter (Thailand) for Kristie Lu Stout. She will compete in the international round against Singapore’s Wei Du, who was recognised for CNA’s ‘Walk the Line: ICE Nation’.

Awards chair Beverley McGarvey, president and streaming lead at Paramount ANZ, said the awards reflect the depth of talent and original storytelling across the Asia-Pacific region.

“Our stories are becoming more confident, more distinctive and more influential, not only in their home markets but with audiences all around the world,” she said, as per the outlet.

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McGarvey said entries remained level with last year and described the size of the national winners field as the world’s biggest showcase of Asia-Pacific content. This year’s jurors came from 38 countries.

The awards follow a two-round system, with a jury comprising senior industry figures from television networks, streamers, production companies, distributors, buyers and screen agencies first assessing entries at the national level before scoring them again in the international round to select the grand winners, according to Variety. (ANI)