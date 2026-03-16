‘Asked for my Kundali before casting’: Falaq Naazz calls out TV industry practice, hints at Ekta Kapoor

Television actor Falaq Naazz, known for her appearances in popular shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Doli Armaano Ki and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has sparked discussion online after alleging that a production house recently asked for her kundali (birth chart) before offering her a role.

Sharing her experience in a video posted on Instagram, the actor criticised what she described as a growing trend in the television industry, where casting decisions may be influenced by factors beyond an actor’s talent or experience.

“This video is for those who are trying to get into acting,” Falaq said in the clip. “Something miraculous has started in the industry. Earlier you got work based on your talent and acting skills. Then came a phase when producers started looking at Instagram followers before offering work. And now, a new trend has started — they want to see your birth chart before giving you a role.”

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‘I Was Asked For My Birth Details’ Falaq explained that she recently received a call from a production house regarding an upcoming show. According to the actor, the team discussed a character with her and she was interested in moving forward with the project.

However, instead of being asked to participate in a look test or audition — which is common practice in the television industry — the actor said she was asked for her date of birth, place of birth and exact time of birth.

“Usually actors are called for a look test, a mock shoot or an audition reference,” she said. “But I was asked for my birth details. When I asked why they needed it, I was completely baffled.”

The actor claimed the production team told her that they wanted to analyse her birth chart to determine how the show might perform if she were cast.

Hints At Ekta Kapoor’s Astrology Beliefs During the video, Falaq also hinted at a well-known producer who is believed to rely on astrology, though she did not mention anyone by name. Her comments appeared to allude to producer Ekta Kapoor, who has openly spoken about her belief in astrology and numerology in past interviews.

“This happens with a very hit producer,” Falaq said. “She shows your birth chart to a priest and then decides whether to cast you. It’s her choice, of course, but I have never worked with her and one of the reasons is that I didn’t want to get into this.”

Ekta Kapoor has previously spoken about how astrology influenced certain casting decisions. She once shared that actor and politician Smriti Irani was cast in the iconic TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi after a face reader predicted her future success.

‘You Are A Producer, Not God’ Falaq, however, strongly criticised the idea of casting actors based on astrology rather than talent.

“I have been in the industry for 14–15 years and I have always gotten work because of my acting skills,” she said. “Not because of my birth chart.”

She also questioned the logic of using astrology to predict the success of a television show.

“As actors, we work on our craft and try to give our best to every character. Even marriages sometimes fail despite matching kundalis, so how can a show’s success depend on that?”

Taking a firm stance, the actor added, “You are a producer, not God. I will get the work that I am destined to.”

Falaq further claimed that many experienced actors may be struggling to find work because they refuse to participate in such practices.

Actor’s Latest Work Falaq Naazz has been active in the television industry for over a decade and has appeared in several well-known shows. She was most recently seen in the series Megha Barsange, which aired on Colors TV.