Asrani hospitalised for breathing issues, laid to rest in private ceremony, says actor's manager

Veteran actor Govardhan Asrani, widely known simply as Asrani, passed away on Monday, October 20, at the age of 84. The news sent shockwaves through the film fraternity and his fans, particularly as the actor had shared a Diwali greeting on his social media account earlier that day.

Asrani's manager reveals actor's final moments Speaking to ETimes, Asrani’s manager, Mr. Thiba, confirmed the actor’s demise and shared details about his final days. According to him, Asrani had been unwell for around two weeks. “He was not feeling well and was admitted to Arogya Hospital four days ago due to breathing issues,” he explained.

Mr. Thiba revealed that the actor passed away at approximately 3 PM, and his last rites were conducted later the same evening at 8 PM in a private ceremony attended by close family members. “The family is back home now… very sad,” he added, highlighting the grief of those closest to the beloved star.

A lookback at Asrani's legacy Asrani’s illustrious career spanned decades, making him a household name for his unforgettable comic timing and memorable performances. He is fondly remembered for his roles in classics such as Sholay, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Welcome, among many others.

His work left an indelible mark on Indian cinema, and fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to the actor, sharing memories of his humour and the joy he brought to screens across generations.

His contribution to the film industry was not limited to comedy; he also carved a niche as a versatile actor capable of delivering nuanced performances in a variety of roles. Many colleagues and admirers expressed their condolences, with fans remembering his infectious energy and ability to light up even the most serious scenes with a hint of levity.

Despite his passing being sudden for many, those close to him were aware of his recent health struggles. Mr. Thiba’s account offers a glimpse into Asrani’s final moments — a quiet, family-centred farewell befitting a man whose work touched millions yet remained humble in his personal life.