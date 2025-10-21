Asrani's death: Family breaks silence after quiet funeral — ‘Irreparable loss for Hindi cinema, our hearts'

Veteran actor Asrani's death has sent shock waves in the film industry. The actor, who was originally named Govardhan Asrani, was hospitalised in Mumbai. On Diwali, he took his last breath in the evening around 3-4 pm. His last rites took place quietly as per his wishes, avoiding media attention.

Asrani's family breaks silence after quiet funeral Amid this, Asrani's family issued a statement for the first time.

Taking to his Instagram account, his family shared a statement, which read: “Our beloved, the one who brought smiles to everyone’s faces, Asrani ji is no longer among us. His passing is an irreparable loss for both Hindi cinema and our hearts. The indelible mark he left through his performances will remain eternal. May God grant peace to his soul. Om Shanti.”

How did Asrani die? Asrani suffered from prolonged illness.

While the cause of his death is not out yet, his personal assistant previously shared that the actor had fluid in his lungs.

His PA, Babubhai, told India Today, “Asrani sahab was admitted to Bharatiya Arogya Nidhi Hospital in Juhu four days ago. From what the doctors told us, there was fluid (water) accumulation in his lungs. He passed away today, October 20 around 3.30 pm. The last rites have already been completed.”

Asrani's quiet funeral His last rites took place at Santacruz Crematorium, Mumbai. It was attended only by his family.

Asrani's manager told news agency ANI, "Asrani passed away today at 3 PM at Arogya Nidhi Hospital, Juhu. He is survived by his wife, sister, and nephew."

Asrani's career Asrani appeared in more than 350 films in his career spanning over decades. He also starred in Gujarati films, besides Bollywood.

He was known for his comic timing.

Some of his best-known roles were in films like Bawarchi, Namak Haraam, Chupke Chupke, Abhimaan, Chala Murari Hero Banne, Salaam Memsaab, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Parichay, Chhoti Si Baat, Rafoo Chakkar, Khoon Pasina, Alaap, Amdavad No Rikshawalo, Saat Qaidi, Sansar Chakra, and Pankhi No Mal, among others.

His most iconic role was in the cult classic Sholay, where he played the role of a jailer.

On 50 years of Sholay, Asrani told the BBC earlier this year, “As Sholay completes 50 years, I can tell you—there has not been a single function or event where I haven’t been asked to recite those dialogues. It’s all because of Sippy saab’s direction and the writing of Salim-Javed. I got a chance to learn how to truly prepare for a role, and what a lesson it was. I salute Ramesh Sippy saab, I salute Salim-Javed saab. Even after 50 years, people still remember that role and those lines by heart.”

Besides acting, Asrani also made his musical and directorial debut separately.