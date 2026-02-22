Assi Box Office Collection Day 2: Taapsee Pannu's film picks up pace with ₹2.60 crore, still behind Yami Gautam's Haq

Assi Box Office Collection Day 2: Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's latest release, Assi, witnessed some relief on Saturday. Starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead, Assi is a courtroom drama which recorded a healthy growth of about 60% on day 2, collecting ₹1.60 crore net and ₹1.92 crore gross across India.

Assi Box Office Collection Day 2 Assi saw a below-expectation opening business. On Friday, the Taapsee Pannu-starrer marked its theatrical debut with ₹1 crore net and ₹1.20 crore gross domestically.

The film is facing no major competition in theatres. However, it is still far from recreating the same buzz as Taapsee Pannu's previous hits like Pink and Mulk. It is also trailing behind actor Yami Gautam's much-praised courtroom drama, Haq.

Assi vs Haq at box office Much like Assi, Haq was off to a slow start at the box office. However, the film, which also stars Emraan Hashmi, witnessed a strong jump on its first Saturday. The film collected ₹1.75 crore net on Friday with an average occupancy of 10.9% across 1,805 shows. It showed significant growth on Saturday, earning ₹3.35 crore net and ₹4.02 crore gross, marking a sharp 91.43% increase in collections. The film’s occupancy also improved notably to 20.4%, with the show count rising slightly to 1,855.

In total, Haq's worldwide collections stood at ₹29 crore, including India Gross Collection of ₹23.60 crore and Overseas Collection of ₹5.40 crore. The film minted ₹19.86 crore net collections in India across 15,867 shows.

The first weekend is said to play a crucial role in determining Assi's box office fate going forward.

Did Assi's occupancy rate improve? Meanwhile, Assi's overall occupancy stood at 13.2%. The film was screened across 1,719 shows nationwide,

The film saw gradual growth in footfall as the day progressed, starting with a modest 5.38% in the morning shows. It improved in the afternoon (13.69%) and evening (15.23%) shows, before peaking at 18.38% during the night slots.

Film market distribution In terms of show count, the Delhi NCR region led with 441 screenings of Assi, making it the film’s biggest market, followed by Mumbai with 307 shows and Bengaluru with 160 shows. Ahmedabad (157 shows) and Pune (133 shows) also contributed significantly to the film’s overall presence. Despite having fewer shows, Chennai stood out with the highest occupancy at 34.3%.

Assi plot, cast, trailer Assi follows the story of a lawyer (played by Pannu) who takes on a powerful case involving sexual assault. As she fights for justice, the narrative of the film explores themes of legal struggle, societal silence and gender-based issues.

Besides Pannu, the film also stars Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kani Kusruti, Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Satyajit Sharma and others in key roles.

Watch trailer:

Talking about the film, Taapsee Pannu amplified its glorious reviews on Instagram. She wrote, “The reviews say it all, Assi is the wake-up call our society needs right now. #Assi - An urgent watch, IN CINEMAS NOW.”

The film is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha under the banners of Benaras Mediaworks and T-Series Films.