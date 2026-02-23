Assi Box Office Collection Day 4: Taapsee Pannu’s courtroom drama slows after weekend, earns ₹64 lakh

The Hindi social drama ‘Assi’ witnessed a noticeable slowdown at the box office on its fourth day of release.

Assi box office collection The film collected approximately ₹64 lakh on Monday, according to early trade reports. The figure marks the film’s lowest single-day collection since its theatrical debut.

The film had opened to modest but encouraging numbers, earning around ₹1 crore on Friday. Collections improved on Saturday with ₹1.6 crore, while Sunday maintained similar momentum, signalling steady audience interest over the opening weekend.

However, the expected weekday drop became evident on Day 4, bringing the film’s total domestic collection so far to ₹4.64 crore.

Theatre occupancy The occupancy figures reflect the decline in footfall across theatres. On Monday, the Hindi (2D) version of the film recorded morning occupancy of 4.09 per cent, followed by 8.29 per cent in afternoon shows and 8.99 per cent during evening screenings. Night shows reported virtually no attendance, indicating limited late-evening demand.

Industry analysts note that weekday dips are common, particularly for issue-based dramas that rely more on word of mouth than large-scale commercial appeal. The coming weekend is expected to play a crucial role in determining whether the film can sustain momentum through positive audience response and critical discussion.

More about the film Directed as an intense social and legal drama, Assi centres on Parima, played by actor Kani Kusruti, a married woman living in Delhi who is abducted and sexually assaulted by a group of men. The narrative focuses not only on the crime but also on its psychological aftermath, the police investigation and the legal struggle that follows. Actor Taapsee Pannu portrays the survivor’s lawyer, anchoring much of the courtroom drama that unfolds in the latter half of the film.