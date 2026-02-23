Subscribe

Assi Box Office Collection Day 4: Taapsee Pannu’s courtroom drama slows after weekend, earns ₹64 lakh

The Hindi film 'Assi' experienced a notable box office decline on Day 4, earning 64 lakh. The narrative explores the aftermath of a woman's abduction and rape and consecutive legal challenges, featuring a strong cast.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated23 Feb 2026, 11:57 PM IST
Advertisement
Assi Box Office Collection Day 4: Taapsee Pannu Starrer Sees Weekday Drop.
Assi Box Office Collection Day 4: Taapsee Pannu Starrer Sees Weekday Drop.
AI Quick Read

The Hindi social drama ‘Assi’ witnessed a noticeable slowdown at the box office on its fourth day of release.

Assi box office collection

The film collected approximately 64 lakh on Monday, according to early trade reports. The figure marks the film’s lowest single-day collection since its theatrical debut.

The film had opened to modest but encouraging numbers, earning around 1 crore on Friday. Collections improved on Saturday with 1.6 crore, while Sunday maintained similar momentum, signalling steady audience interest over the opening weekend.

Advertisement
Also Read | Assi Box Office Collection Day 2: Taapsee Pannu's film still behind Yami's Haq

However, the expected weekday drop became evident on Day 4, bringing the film’s total domestic collection so far to 4.64 crore.

Theatre occupancy

The occupancy figures reflect the decline in footfall across theatres. On Monday, the Hindi (2D) version of the film recorded morning occupancy of 4.09 per cent, followed by 8.29 per cent in afternoon shows and 8.99 per cent during evening screenings. Night shows reported virtually no attendance, indicating limited late-evening demand.

Advertisement

Industry analysts note that weekday dips are common, particularly for issue-based dramas that rely more on word of mouth than large-scale commercial appeal. The coming weekend is expected to play a crucial role in determining whether the film can sustain momentum through positive audience response and critical discussion.

More about the film

Directed as an intense social and legal drama, Assi centres on Parima, played by actor Kani Kusruti, a married woman living in Delhi who is abducted and sexually assaulted by a group of men. The narrative focuses not only on the crime but also on its psychological aftermath, the police investigation and the legal struggle that follows. Actor Taapsee Pannu portrays the survivor’s lawyer, anchoring much of the courtroom drama that unfolds in the latter half of the film.

Advertisement

The ensemble cast includes Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Kumud Mishra and Revathy in significant roles. Veteran actors Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak and Seema Pahwa also make special appearances, adding weight to the film’s narrative.

About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentAssi Box Office Collection Day 4: Taapsee Pannu’s courtroom drama slows after weekend, earns ₹64 lakh
Read Next Story