Assi Box Office Collection Day 6: Taapsee Pannu’s courtroom drama struggles to gain momentum midweek.

The box office run of Assi continues to face challenges as the courtroom drama completed six days in cinemas with modest collections and low theatre occupancy.

Assi box office collection Directed by Anubhav Sinha and headlined by Taapsee Pannu, the film earned an estimated ₹0.42 crore on Day 6 (first Wednesday), taking its total India net collection to ₹6.17 crore.

Released on 20 February 2026, Assi opened to a slow start and has struggled to build strong momentum during weekdays. After collecting ₹0.7 crore on its first Monday — a drop of over 56 per cent from the weekend — the film saw a slight recovery on Tuesday with ₹0.85 crore. However, Wednesday numbers declined again, signalling limited footfall in theatres.

Trade observers note that weekday drops are common, but the film’s overall trajectory reflects a restrained audience response despite its socially relevant theme. According to industry reports, the film had already crossed the ₹5 crore mark by Day 5, though earnings remained below expectations for a production mounted on an estimated ₹30 crore budget.

Theatre occupancy Occupancy figures underline the film’s struggle to attract viewers. On Wednesday, Assi recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 6.25 per cent. Morning shows registered 4.71 per cent attendance, which rose slightly to 6.82 per cent in afternoon screenings and 7.22 per cent during evening shows. Night shows reported negligible occupancy, reflecting weak late-day turnout.

What is the film about? The film is a Hindi-language courtroom drama written by Anubhav Sinha and Gaurav Solanki. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Sinha under Benaras Media Works and T-Series Films, it features an ensemble cast including Kani Kusruti, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

The story centres on a lawyer’s fight for justice in a sexual assault case, continuing Sinha’s trend of socially driven cinema following films such as Mulk and Thappad. Speaking about the film’s theme earlier, Sinha explained the significance behind the title, saying, “This is the number of cases that are reported every day… every 18 to 20 minutes, something like this takes place.”