Assi First Look Out: Taapsee Pannu returns to courtroom drama with Anubhav Sinha

Assi first look out: The first official look of Assi, starring Taapsee Pannu, has been unveiled, bringing an end to days of intrigue surrounding the film’s cryptic promotional campaign. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the investigative thriller is scheduled for a theatrical release on 20 February.

The makers released a gripping motion poster on Friday, offering a tense glimpse into the film’s tone and narrative. The clip opens with a woman running along railway tracks, trying to escape as three men chase her. The visuals are stark and unsettling, with the words “An Urgent Watch” flashing on screen before the poster ends on a striking image of Taapsee’s face smeared in ink.

Advertisement

Sharing the motion poster on Instagram, Taapsee wrote, “It’s been long… long since we normalised this… See you in court… I mean the theatres… #Assi — an urgent watch, only in cinemas from 20th Feb.” Her caption hints at the courtroom-centric narrative that lies at the heart of the film.

Check out the teaser here:

According to a press release, Assi is described as “a relentless investigative thriller that unfolds through an intense, power-packed courtroom drama.” The film is expected to confront uncomfortable questions about justice, accountability and societal silence — themes that director Anubhav Sinha has explored in his previous work.

Advertisement

The film features a strong ensemble cast, with Kani Kusruti, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub playing pivotal roles. The film also includes special appearances by Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak and Seema Bhargava.

The promotional campaign for Assi began earlier this week with a series of text-only posters that read: “Eighty. Per day. Every day.” The posters revealed only the film’s title and release date, sparking speculation online. This was followed by another unconventional announcement highlighting the film’s writer as the highest-paid member of the crew — a rare move that underscored the importance of writing in the project.

Assi is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha, and is presented by T-Series under the Benaras Mediaworks banner.

Advertisement

Internet reacts Reacting to the first look, a user wrote, “Finally my favorite actress film is now going to be released.”

Another user commented, “I have missed your films kudos for bagging my favourite genre.”

“Fan of you and your work ! Been wondering where you disappeared, cos good artists don’t really survive to long in this industry cos you not part of the Nepo family ., sooo glad to see you back , and this will be just like you ! Strong , bold , clam and fire. All the best,” the third user wrote.

Also Read | Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX trailer is all about unity and culture

The film marks Taapsee Pannu’s reunion with Anubhav Sinha after Mulk and Thappad, both of which were widely noted for their socially driven narratives. With Assi, the duo appears set to continue that tradition with a hard-hitting courtroom drama aimed squarely at the conscience of its audience.