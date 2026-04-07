Assi on OTT: When and where to watch Taapsee Pannu's courtroom drama

The courtroom drama Assi (2026), led by Taapsee Pannu and directed by Anubhav Sinha, is set to make its digital debut on ZEE5
Taapsee Pannu's intense courtroom drama, directed by Anubhav Sinha, will arrive on ZEE5 on April 17, 2026.
The announcement follows the film’s theatrical release on February 20, where it opened to positive critical reception but struggled to translate that into box office success.
Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Sinha under the banners of Benaras Mediaworks and T-Series, Assi is positioned as a layered courtroom narrative that examines legal, social and personal conflicts through its central case.
The film features Pannu in the role of Advocate Raavi, a determined lawyer navigating a complex legal battle. The supporting cast includes Kani Kusruti as Parima, Revathy as Vasudha, Manoj Pahwa as Deepraj, Kumud Mishra as Kartik, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub as Vinay. Together, the ensemble contributes to a narrative that blends legal tension with emotional depth.
Assi marks another collaboration between Sinha and Pannu, a pairing that has previously delivered films rooted in social themes. The screenplay, written by Sinha along with Gaurav Solanki, builds on this tradition by placing a strong female protagonist at the centre of a courtroom conflict while exploring broader societal questions.
Critics responded favourably to the film’s writing and performances, particularly highlighting Pannu’s portrayal of a resolute advocate.
The film’s treatment of courtroom dynamics and its restrained storytelling were also noted as strengths. However, despite this reception, Assi did not achieve significant commercial success during its theatrical run, reflecting a growing divide between critical acclaim and box office performance for mid-budget, issue-driven films.
Watch Assi on ZEE5 on 17 April, 2026.