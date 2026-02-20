Assi Twitter Review: Taapsee Pannu’s courtroom drama wins praise as a ‘bold, thought-provoking social mirror’

Assi, the much-anticipated courtroom drama starring Taapsee Pannu, hit theatres on Thursday, 20 February, and early audience reactions suggest the film has struck a strong emotional chord. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film explores complex social themes through the lens of a tense legal battle.

Apart from Taapsee Pannu, Assi features a powerful ensemble cast including Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Naseeruddin Shah, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Kani Kusruti and Revathy.

Check out the trailer of the movie here:

Following early screenings, viewers took to X to share their first impressions, with many praising the film’s intensity, performances and thought-provoking narrative.

One user wrote, “Must watch the movie Assi. @anubhavsinha brilliant direction and the outstanding performances by @taapsee and Kani Kusruti will shake you to the core and force you to think about what’s happening in our society.”

Another viewer described the film as unsettling yet impactful, writing, "ASSI is a hard-hitting courtroom drama that unsettles and stays with you, powered by a gripping premise and solid performances by #TaapseePannu and #KaniKusruti."

Echoing similar sentiments, a user called the film more than just a legal drama, stating, “Assi is not just a courtroom drama — it is a bold and thought-provoking social mirror.”

Taapsee Pannu’s performance, in particular, has drawn widespread praise. One post read, “#Taapsee doesn’t just play strong characters, she makes you feel every ounce of their pain and power. #Assi is heavy but so worth it.”

Another viewer highlighted the atmosphere inside the cinema hall, writing, “Goosebumps..tears... silence...that’s how the theatre felt while watching Assi. #Taapsee owns this space like nobody else.”

“It is harrowing, appalling and deeply unsettling. It doesn’t sanitise brutality, it forces you to sit with it. The Dhurandhar style red screen every 20 mins marking the frequency of assault cases isn’t just a stylistic choice, it’s a reminder of scale. Disturbing, but effective. The assault sequence is extremely difficult to watch. The discomfort feels intentional, not for shock, but for confrontation,” a user wrote, adding, “What stands out even more are the quieter moments, especially the scenes between Manoj Pahwa's character and his son. That everyday normalcy is where the film makes its most uncomfortable point. #TaapseePannu delivers with conviction. Mohd. Zeeshan Ayub is beautifully restrained, a portrayal far from the usual template of a survivor’s husband. Kumud Mishra is, as expected, excellent as he tries something new. #AnubhavSinha doesn’t aim for comfort. He aims for honesty. Not an easy watch. But perhaps that’s the point.”

Some viewers also weighed in on the film’s box office prospects. A post noted, "ASSI is a hard-hitting courtroom drama that unsettles and stays with you, powered by a gripping premise and solid performances, especially by Taapsee Pannu and Kani Kusruti. At the box office, it should stay steady in multiplexes due to a relatively clear run, provided its target audience turns up."

Another user summed up the film as an essential watch, writing, “Raw, hard-hitting and deeply impactful, Assi is an important cinematic experience. Brilliant performances by Taapsee Pannu, Kumud Mishra, Kani Kusruti and Zeeshan Ayyub make it unforgettable. You simply can’t miss this one.”

With strong word-of-mouth building on day one, Assi appears poised to resonate with audiences looking for cinema that combines powerful performances with sharp social commentary.

About Assi Assi goes beyond the confines of a conventional courtroom narrative. While the legal battle propels the story forward, the film confronts deeper questions around morality, responsibility and the kind of society being shaped for future generations. At its emotional core is Kani Kusruti’s character, whose journey anchors the film even as the case unfolds.