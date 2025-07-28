ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo enlists in military; MJ, JinJin, Yoon San Ha, Rocky and Choi Yoojung see him off

K-pop group Astro member Cha Eun Woo joined the South Korean military service on Monday as a part of the mandatory service towards the nation. Several photos of the singer-actor from the D-day have arrived on social media. He also shared a heartfelt message for the fans in his absence.

Cha Eun Woo enlists in military Cha Eun Woo arrived at the Army Training Centre in Nonsan, Chungnam, around 1:47 p.m. KST. With him were his fellow ASTRO members-- MJ, JinJin, Yoon San Ha, Rocky and Choi Yoojung, who accompanied him.

Pictures of the members were shared online on Cha Eun Woo’s official social media accounts.

In the caption, the My ID Is Gangnam Beauty actor passed on a message to his fans.

His post read: “We would like to share Eun Woo’s message to all AROHA who have shown so much love for the first chapter of his youth: he promises to stay healthy and return safely. Let’s wait together until the day we meet him again.”

Cha Eun Wo receives heartfelt messages Yoon San Ha took to his personal Instagram account to share a series of pictures, revealing how the group showed their support for singer-actor Cha Eun Woo. From giving fans a glimpse of Eun Woo at the training centre to wearing a special T-shirt featuring Eun Woo’s childhood photo, San Ha went all out to keep his bandmate motivated on his enlistment day.

Sharing the photos, he wrote, “Clothes to wear when sending you off to the military. Come back safely, hyung.”

On the other hand, Choi Yoojung, who is also under ASTRO's management Fantagio, posted for Cha Eun Woo on her Instagram Stories. She added, “Return safely.”

Cha Eun Wo's viral pics from military Meanwhile, more inside pictures from the training centre, featuring Eun Woo, have arrived on social media. In one of them, he was seen looking sincere as ever in a buzzcut, wearing a white T-shirt and pants. He was snapped saluting his fans who reached the location to give him a farewell. He also flashed the thumbs-up sign and waved at the crowd.

According to the Korea Times, Eun Woo's agency Fantagio shared that he will serve in the military as a part of the brass band. He will undergo five weeks of basic training at a boot camp before joining the band.