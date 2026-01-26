At 52, Twinkle Khanna opens up about struggles of menopause: Here's what can help

Former actor, author, Twinkle Khanna often talks about health, relationships and many other topics of her life on social media. On Monday, she opened up about her struggles with menopause and revealed what helped her to feel better.

Twinkle Khanna opens up about menopause at 52 The 52-year-old took to her Instagram account and dropped selfies of herself. She claimed not to be wearing make-up in her pictures as she opened up about ageing. Talking about reassumptions, Khanna wrote in the caption: “At 52 and make-up free, I’d love to say that all you need is some great afternoon sun to feel and look good. But menopause is not that generous.”

Advertisement

She said that she didn't feel good due to menopause for a long time. “I once joked that menopause is a bigger bitch than I have ever been :) For a long stretch, it made me feel like I was a phone with a faulty charger,” she added.

Twinkle Khanna, who is married to Akshay Kumar, went on to list what has helped her during this phase. She took up weight training along with the required supplements.

Strength training to supplements, what helped during menopause “I feel better now, not because I ‘accepted my age gracefully’ (whatever that means), but thanks to regular weight training, a small pharmacy’s worth of supplements, the joy and purpose I find in books (reading and writing) and because after 50 I’ve finally embraced my shallow side and play mahjong regularly with my girlfriends,” she shared in her witty style.

Advertisement

Supplements for menopause Twinkle Khanna continued to share a list of supplements that she opts for.

With a warning, she said, “While I continue to mull over the pros and cons of HRT, here’s what I’m currently taking to survive this transition. Please do your research and check with your doctor. What works for me may not work for you.”

“Current lineup. Coenzyme Q10, NAD, Omega-3, Lion’s Mane, Health & Hers Menopause Support Iron, Vitamin D3 +K2, Collagen (and) Magnesium Glycinate,” her post concluded.

Netizens react to Twinkle Khanna's menopause post Reacting to her post, many shared about their menopause journey in the comments.

Advertisement

A user wrote in her comment, “I have always used Night and Day repair cream of O3 and as a gynae myself at 67, I take Calcium and Magnesium supplements, good hydration, sleep for 7 hours and an egg or curd ( 250 gm) daily and still not many wrinkles yet.”

“I live in surrender - giving up ego a little by little every day - this is I feel the main purpose of menopause now, to give you the old you, built from childhood based on outside expectations, shed those unnecessary layers, discover the real you within, the one that is in harmony with the big plan, the reason you were born... I feel fresh, I feel new, the more I surrender in spirit, the more I see my body and mind align itself with the truth, become what it was always meant to be,” added another.

Advertisement

Also Read | From menopause to PCOS: Delhi doctor on hormones and 5 ways to cut heart risk

Someone else commented, “At 37 taking multivitamins with Omega 3 and a balanced healthy diet with strength training and active lifestyle is working fine for me at present.”

Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.