At 60, Salman Khan swears by fasted cardio. What is it and how can it aid weight loss

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turned 60 on Saturday. Known for his ripped physique, the actor follows a strict, old-school fitness routine, as shared by his fitness trainer Rakkesh R Uddiyar to Live Mint. Revealing how the 60-year-old maintains his abs and biceps, Uddiyar revealed that Salman Khan swears by the benefits of fasted cardio.

Salman Khan's fitness secret: Fasted cardio Salman Khan's trainer said, "Early morning after Salman Khan wakes up, he does fasted cardio. He finishes his weight training whenever he finds time-- before the shoot, after the shoot, or even during the shoot. But, he has to get it done. Without weight training and cardio, he won’t sleep!”

What is fasted cardio? Fasted cardio refers to doing cardiovascular exercise while one's body is in a fasted state. When you are fasting, your body has already burned the calories from your last meal. This is when it begins, depending on the body's stored energy reserves for fuel. In simple words, it involves performing cardio workouts on an empty stomach, usually before eating anything in the morning.

This is usually done first thing in the morning, during a morning workout after an overnight sleep.

However, fasted cardio can also be done later in the day if someone is practising intermittent fasting.

Compared to regular cardio, fasted cardio is touted to aid fat loss.

Benefits of fasted cardio According to a study article of the National Library of Medicine, The effects of six weeks of fasted aerobic exercise on body shape and blood biochemical index in overweight and obese young adult males, fasted cardio can help with fat loss.

The study found that exercising in a fasted state can boost lipid metabolism because fasted aerobic exercise tends to trigger higher blood glycerol and free fatty acid release. This means the body draws more on stored fat rather than recent meal calories for energy.

Healthline reported mixed research on the effectiveness of fasted cardio.

While more research is needed to draw solid conclusions, fasted cardio eliminates the need to prepare, eat, and wait for a meal to digest before exercising, making workouts quicker and suitable for those with a busy schedule. It also aligns with intermittent fasting routines, allowing individuals to train before their first meal of the day.

Additionally, people who prefer working out on an empty stomach or those with sensitive digestion who feel uncomfortable or sluggish after eating may find fasted cardio easier, according to Healthline.

Side effects of fasted cardio Fasted cardio is advised to be included in a person's workout routine in moderation if healthy. However, one must consult a doctor before attempting fasted cardio, especially those with medical conditions.

As per Healthline, fasted cardio isn't risk-free at the same time. It comes with risks due to the potential side effects of low blood sugar or dehydration. One may experience lightheadedness, dizziness, shaking, or feel like passing out.