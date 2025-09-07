At Bigg Boss house, Salman Khan’s ‘peace prize’ swipe at Trump leaves netizens asking, ‘Bhai watches news?’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was in a fiery mood during the latest episode of Bigg Boss 19’s Weekend Ka Vaar. The actor, who hosted the Saturday evening episode, delivered his trademark mix of advice and reprimand to contestants—while also slipping in a sly comment aimed beyond the house.

While addressing frequent fights and disagreements inside the house, Salman pointed out how some contestants were pretending to play peacemakers while secretly fueling conflicts. In his inimitable style, he remarked: "Ye kya ho raha hai poori duniya me. Jo sabse zyada trouble phaila rahe hain, unhi ko peace prize chahiye" (What is happening worldwide? Those who are spreading trouble want the peace prize for themselves).

A Veiled Jibe at Trump Although Salman did not mention names, many viewers interpreted the statement as a clear dig at former US President Donald Trump. Over the past year, Trump has repeatedly claimed credit for ‘resolving’ global disputes, including India-Pakistan and Israel-Palestine, despite these claims being rejected by the countries involved. His supporters have often argued that such efforts make him a contender for the Nobel Peace Prize—an irony Salman seemed to underline.

Social Media Reacts The clip of Salman’s remark quickly went viral across Twitter and Reddit over the weekend. Here's the post

Fans were both surprised and entertained by the actor’s political wit. “Salman bhai watches the news? I could have never guessed,” joked one Twitter user. On Reddit, the clip was shared with the caption, “Salman bhai taking a dig at Trump in bb.” One commenter praised it as “impeccable work from Bhai,” while another quipped, “Waiting for Trump to respond lmao.”