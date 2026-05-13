At Cannes 2026, Alia Bhatt questions male-centric storytelling in Indian cinema: ‘Why focus on only one gender?’

Actor Alia Bhatt has said that Indian cinema continues to cater largely to male audiences despite women-led films proving to be successful globally over the past few years.

The actor, who is currently attending the Cannes Film Festival, spoke about the need for more inclusive and gender-neutral storytelling during a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India.

According to Alia, discussions around commercial cinema in India often revolve around attracting the “mass audience”, with the assumption that the majority of theatre-going viewers are men. However, she questioned why storytelling should continue to be shaped primarily around one gender.

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What did Alia Bhatt say about gender in Indian cinema at Cannes 2026? ⌵ Alia Bhatt questioned the male-centric storytelling in Indian cinema, stating that it continues to cater largely to male audiences despite the global success of women-led films. She advocated for more inclusive and gender-neutral storytelling where the story matters more than the gender of the lead. 2 Why does Alia Bhatt believe Indian cinema should move beyond male-centric narratives? ⌵ Alia Bhatt believes Indian cinema should move beyond male-centric narratives because women-centric films have proven to be successful globally. She questioned why storytelling is still shaped primarily around one gender and highlighted the need to consider female audiences. 3 How does Alia Bhatt define 'gender-agnostic' storytelling in film? ⌵ Alia Bhatt defines 'gender-agnostic' storytelling as cinema where the story itself is the most important element, rather than the gender of the lead actor. She clarified that this doesn't mean excluding men, but rather creating films where the narrative transcends gender. 4 What is Alia Bhatt's upcoming film in the Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe? ⌵ Alia Bhatt's upcoming film is titled 'Alpha', which is positioned as the first women-led film from Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe. The film also features Bobby Deol and Sharvari Wagh. 5 What were Alia Bhatt's fashion highlights at Cannes 2026? ⌵ At Cannes 2026, Alia Bhatt garnered attention for her fashion appearances. She wore a flowing gown inspired by the French Riviera aesthetic and a peach-toned couture gown with a plunging neckline, both of which went viral on social media.

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‘What About Women Viewers?’ Speaking about the changing global film landscape, Alia pointed out that women-centric films have increasingly emerged as major box office successes internationally.

Referring to the Indian film industry, the actor said there is still a strong tendency to believe that films must primarily appeal to male viewers in order to succeed commercially.

She questioned this approach and asked what happens to female audiences when films are designed with only men in mind.

Clarifying her stance, Alia said she was not advocating for films that exclude men, but instead hoped for cinema that remains “gender-agnostic”, where storytelling becomes more important than the gender of the lead actor.

“It shouldn’t matter whether a film stars a man or a woman. The story should matter,” Alia said.

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The actor also expressed hope that more women-led theatrical releases would be made in the coming years.

Conversation Around Representation In Cinema Alia’s remarks come at a time when conversations around representation and female-led narratives continue to gain momentum across film industries worldwide.

While several women-led films from Hollywood have delivered strong box office performances and critical acclaim in recent years, debates around mainstream commercial cinema in India often continue to focus on male-led entertainers and large-scale action franchises.

Her comments also arrive as more actors and filmmakers in India push for broader storytelling choices that move beyond traditional gender expectations.

Alia Bhatt’s Cannes Looks Go Viral Apart from her comments on cinema, Alia has also been drawing attention online for her fashion appearances at the Cannes Film Festival this year.

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For her first appearance at the festival, the actor wore a flowing gown featuring a sweetheart neckline and detailing inspired by the French Riviera aesthetic. Her look quickly generated reactions across social media, with several fans comparing the outfit to a princess-inspired ensemble.

For her second appearance on the red carpet, Alia opted for a peach-toned couture gown with a fitted silhouette, plunging neckline and a dramatic drape styled around her arms.

Photos and videos from both appearances have been widely shared online by fan pages and fashion accounts.

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‘Alpha’ To Mark A New Chapter In Spy Universe On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Alpha, which is being positioned as the first women-led film from Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe.

The upcoming film also features Bobby Deol and Sharvari Wagh in key roles.

The project has already generated significant interest among audiences as the Spy Universe expands with new characters and narratives led by female protagonists.