Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul blessed with baby girl; Kiara Advani, Shanaya Kapoor, others congratulate

Actoress Athiya Shetty, and cricketer KL Rahul have been blessed with a baby girl. The celebrity couple took to Instagram on Monday, March 24, to share the good news.

“Blessed with a baby girl," the couple posted on Instagram, along with a painting of two swans.

This is the couple's first child together.

Kiara Advani, Shanaya Kapoor congratulate couple Soon after the couple shared the news on social media, the comments section of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's post was flooded with comments from social media users.

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, and Shanaya Kapoor immediately commented with a series of red heart emojis.

Arjun Kapoor's adorable response While several celebrities showered the couple with congratulatory messages, actor Arjun Kapoor came up with a unique and adorable response.

"(Dumpling emoji) is here !!! Congratulations guys" wrote Arjun Kapoor, along with a dumpling symbol and added #squishy.

Netizens congratulate Athiya Shetty Several fans also congratulated the couple, posting heart emojis.

“Congrats and love and blessings to your darling little angel doll… love and more love,” commented one fan.

“Yay so much love and joy,” stated another user.

“Congratulations favourites,” commented another.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's baby girl While there was no photo of the new born girl, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul made the announcement with a painting of two swans.

Take a look at Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's post here:

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s post

Athiya Shetty's pregnancy In November 2024, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul took to Instagram to announce the pregnancy to their fans and well-wishers.

Athiya, along with KL Rahul, shared a joint note to share the update. The note read: “Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025”. The announcement was accompanied with visuals of little feet and an evil eye.

Athiya, also an actress, is the daughter of actor Suniel Shetty.

Athiya Shetty's maternity shoot with KL Rahul Around a week back, Athiya had shared glimpses of her baby bump for the first time.

Shortly after the couple shared the pictures, celebrities and fans flooded the comment section with heartfelt wishes. Athiya's father, actor Suniel Shetty, along with Shikhar Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Kiara Advani, Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh all expressed their love in the comments.

Karan Johar wrote, "This is just tooooo cute." New father Ranveer Singh added, "Love and blessings." Athiya's brother, actor Ahan Shetty, shared his excitement, saying, “Can’t wait.”

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul marriage Cricketer KL Rahul and actor Athiya Shetty got married in 2023, at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse.

KL Rahul and Athiya dated for quite a few years before they decided to tie the knot. The actress was also spotted with the cricketer on a few tours of Team India.