Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty took to her Instagram handle to share a heartfelt moment with her fans, celebrating her husband KL Rahul's match-winning performance in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final, where India emerged victorious against New Zealand.
Athiya, who is expecting her first child with cricketer KL Rahul, flaunted her baby bump as she cheered for the cricketer from home.
The actress, who has been maintaining a low profile during her pregnancy, posted a picture on her Instagram stories following Team India's victory against New Zealand on Sunday, March 9.
In the image, Athiya is seen standing next to the television, watching Rahul's jubilant celebrations after the Indian team clinched the prestigious Champion's trophy. With Athiya's baby bump clearly visible in the picture, the actress tagged Rahul in the post and added a heart emoji.
In November 2024, Athiya and KL Rahul announced their pregnancy, sharing an adorable social media post that read, "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025," accompanied by baby feet emojis.
KL Rahul, who played a pivotal role in Team India's success, helped the nation bag its third ICC Champions Trophy title. Following a tense final match against New Zealand in Dubai, on Sunday, India emerged victorious by four wickets, cementing their status as the first team to win three Champions Trophy titles.
