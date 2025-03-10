Athiya Shetty flaunts baby bump while celebrating hubby KL Rahul’s performance in Champions Trophy

Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty took to her Instagram handle to share a heartfelt moment with her fans, celebrating her husband KL Rahul's match-winning performance in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final, where India emerged victorious against New Zealand.

Athiya, who is expecting her first child with cricketer KL Rahul, flaunted her baby bump as she cheered for the cricketer from home.

The actress, who has been maintaining a low profile during her pregnancy, posted a picture on her Instagram stories following Team India's victory against New Zealand on Sunday, March 9.

Advertisement

Athiya Shetty's Instagram post In the image, Athiya is seen standing next to the television, watching Rahul's jubilant celebrations after the Indian team clinched the prestigious Champion's trophy. With Athiya's baby bump clearly visible in the picture, the actress tagged Rahul in the post and added a heart emoji.

Here's a glimpse of Athiya Shetty flaunting her baby bump:

Athiya Shetty’s Instagram post

Advertisement

Atheya Shetty and KL Rahul pregnancy In November 2024, Athiya and KL Rahul announced their pregnancy, sharing an adorable social media post that read, "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025," accompanied by baby feet emojis.