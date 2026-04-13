Athiya Shetty trolled severely after tribute mix-up involving Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar

Actor Athiya Shetty has come under scrutiny on social media after a tribute to Asha Bhosle was marred by a notable error, sparking widespread criticism online.
The controversy began shortly after news of Bhosle’s passing on Sunday (April 12), when Shetty shared an Instagram Story intended to honour the late singer. However, instead of Bhosle, the image featured was of her elder sister, Lata Mangeshkar.
The mistake was quickly noticed by users, many of whom pointed out the discrepancy given the stature of both artists and their distinct legacies.
Mangeshkar, widely regarded as one of India’s greatest playback singers, died on February 6, 2022, after a prolonged illness. The confusion between the two icons—each with a career spanning decades—was seen by many as a careless oversight, particularly at a moment of public mourning for Bhosle.
Shetty deleted the post soon after and replaced it with a corrected tribute. However, by then, screenshots of the original story had already begun circulating across platforms, amplifying the backlash. Several users criticised the actor for what they described as a lack of attention, while others questioned how such an error could occur when paying respects to a figure as prominent as Bhosle.
The incident quickly gained traction, with reactions ranging from disappointment to sharp rebuke. While some defended Shetty, suggesting the mistake may have been unintentional and made in haste, the dominant tone online remained critical.
Bhosle’s death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from across the film and music industries, with artists, actors and public figures acknowledging her immense contribution to Indian music. Known for her versatility and longevity, she recorded thousands of songs across multiple languages, leaving behind a body of work that shaped generations of listeners.
Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday, 12 April. Indian music mourned the loss of the greatest vocalists of modern times. The singer was rushed to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital on Saturday evening after she experienced respiratory issues.
Earlier, Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle issued a statement claiming that her grandmother was admitted to hospital “due to extreme exhaustion” and a “chest infection.”
Shetty has not issued a public statement addressing the incident at the time of writing.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.