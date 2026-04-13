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Athiya Shetty trolled severely after tribute mix-up involving Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar

Actor Athiya Shetty faced online backlash after mistakenly posting Lata Mangeshkar’s photo while mourning Asha Bhosle. The social media error, quickly corrected, drew criticism as screenshots spread widely.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated13 Apr 2026, 12:16 AM IST
Athiya Shetty trolled for posting Lata Mangeshkar photo in Asha Bhosle tribute.
Athiya Shetty trolled for posting Lata Mangeshkar photo in Asha Bhosle tribute.
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Actor Athiya Shetty has come under scrutiny on social media after a tribute to Asha Bhosle was marred by a notable error, sparking widespread criticism online.

Athiya Shetty faces backlash after a tribute mix-up for Asha Bhosle

The controversy began shortly after news of Bhosle’s passing on Sunday (April 12), when Shetty shared an Instagram Story intended to honour the late singer. However, instead of Bhosle, the image featured was of her elder sister, Lata Mangeshkar.

The mistake was quickly noticed by users, many of whom pointed out the discrepancy given the stature of both artists and their distinct legacies.

Mangeshkar, widely regarded as one of India’s greatest playback singers, died on February 6, 2022, after a prolonged illness. The confusion between the two icons—each with a career spanning decades—was seen by many as a careless oversight, particularly at a moment of public mourning for Bhosle.

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Shetty deleted the post soon after and replaced it with a corrected tribute. However, by then, screenshots of the original story had already begun circulating across platforms, amplifying the backlash. Several users criticised the actor for what they described as a lack of attention, while others questioned how such an error could occur when paying respects to a figure as prominent as Bhosle.

The incident quickly gained traction, with reactions ranging from disappointment to sharp rebuke. While some defended Shetty, suggesting the mistake may have been unintentional and made in haste, the dominant tone online remained critical.

Also Read | Asha Bhosle and RD Burman: All about their fairytale romance

Bhosle’s death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from across the film and music industries, with artists, actors and public figures acknowledging her immense contribution to Indian music. Known for her versatility and longevity, she recorded thousands of songs across multiple languages, leaving behind a body of work that shaped generations of listeners.

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Asha Bhosle passes away

Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday, 12 April. Indian music mourned the loss of the greatest vocalists of modern times. The singer was rushed to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital on Saturday evening after she experienced respiratory issues.

Earlier, Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle issued a statement claiming that her grandmother was admitted to hospital “due to extreme exhaustion” and a “chest infection.”

Shetty has not issued a public statement addressing the incident at the time of writing.

About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

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