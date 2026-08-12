Atif Aslam says he doesn't miss working in India amid ban over Pakistani artists: ‘My fans are listening over VPN…’

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam opened up about almost a decade of being banned from working in India. Talking about the decision by the country, he said that Indian fans continue to listen to him in various ways.

Atif Aslam reflects on not working in India for almost 10 years Talking to Kris Fade, Atif Aslam added how the ban helped him to change the course of his musical career as he went on to make his own music as a solo artist.

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Atif Aslam said that just like how Pakistani artistes are not allowed to work in India, his country has also banned Indian artistes. “It’s been almost 10 years since I was banned in India. That was the decision of the Indian government; they decided to ban artistes from Pakistan. Indian artistes are also banned in Pakistan now," he said.

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Why are Pakistani artistes banned in India? The India-Pakistan ties deteriorated further in 2016 due to rising tensions between the neighbouring nations. In the same year, a concert by Atif Aslam was called off after organisers were asked to postpone the event, reportedly. Several political groups also protested against Pakistani artistes who worked in the Indian entertainment industry at that time.

Later, the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association announced a blanket ban against hiring Pakistani artistes, actors and technicians. The ban was further solidified in 2019 after the Pulwama terror attack.

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“Fans are listening over VPN” Atif Aslam, whose songs have not been released in India ever since then, said, "For the past 10 years, I haven’t done a song there. My fans are listening over VPN and they burn the CDs and give them to people. Not that I appreciate piracy, but music will reach wherever it has to reach.”

Comparing the situation with how his career began in the music scene, he added, “That is how my first single got out. Nobody knew who the guy was. The song became famous; it became a huge success all over radio, CDs and cassettes.”

“It’s alright that there are certain artistes you get to hear, but I bet if you love me enough, you will know where to find me. If you love my music, you know where to find me. My music will definitely reach you.”

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Atif Aslam misses Indian fans The Tera Hone Laga Hoon singer shared a special message for his fans in India as well. He shared that although he doesn't miss working in India, he does miss his fans.

"Don’t feel bad about it, don’t feel sad about it. I always wanted to tell you that I miss you guys. I don’t miss working over there, but I miss you guys.”

Aslam explained how the ban helped him, pushing him towards creating his own music.

“I have learnt a lot from playback singing and if this ban didn’t happen, I think I would be unable to make my own music. So I thank you guys for that as well," he continued.

"I really appreciate that you guys have stood by me. You pour so much love at my concerts and albums and love my songs.”

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Atif Aslam even said he was grateful to those who banned him from working in India. “I thank those who have banned me as well, otherwise I wouldn’t be able to explore myself," he added.

Aslam's Instagram account remains unavailable in India.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.