Atlee, wife Priya Mohan announce second pregnancy with adorable family post: ‘Home about to get even cozier’

Filmmaker Atlee and his wife Priya Mohan are set to welcome another addition to their family. The couple announced on Tuesday that they are expecting their second child, sharing the news with fans through a warm and playful Instagram post.

The announcement came in the form of a joint carousel, led by a picture featuring Atlee, Priya and their three-year-old son, Meer. While Priya proudly shows her baby bump, little Meer steals the spotlight by adorably staring at his own tummy. Other photos in the set capture the couple in candid, affectionate moments, along with a frame that includes their five pets.

Sharing the post, the couple wrote, “Our home is about to get even cozier with the addition of our newest member! Yes! We are pregnant again. Need all your blessings, love, and prayers,” signing off with love from the entire family—humans and furry companions included.

Atlee and Priya welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in January 2023. Announcing Meer’s birth at the time, the director had penned an emotional note, calling the moment an unmatched feeling and the beginning of a “new exciting adventure of parenthood”.

Congratulatory messages soon poured in from the film industry, with several actors and colleagues extending their wishes to the growing family.

On the professional front, Atlee has helmed popular Tamil films such as Raja Rani, Theri, Mersal and Bigil. He made his Hindi directorial debut with Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, which went on to become one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of all time. More recently, Atlee backed Varun Dhawan’s Baby John as a producer; the 2024 release failed to make an impact at the box office.

Meanwhile, following Ranveer Singh’s reported exit from Don 3, speculation around the film’s future has been gaining momentum, with multiple casting theories doing the rounds online. One such report recently claimed that Shah Rukh Khan could return to the franchise—provided filmmaker Atlee, who previously collaborated with him on Jawan, came on board as director.

However, sources close to the project have firmly dismissed these claims, calling them baseless.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, a source clarified, “The rumours about Atlee being roped in to direct Don 3 are completely false. He has not been approached for the project in any capacity and has no connection with the franchise.”

The speculation gained traction largely due to the massive success of Jawan and the much-discussed creative partnership between Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee. In an interview with Hindustan Times in 2023, Atlee had spoken warmly about working with the superstar, describing the experience as transformative.