Empty flights, fewer tourists: Atul Kulkarni calls attention to Kashmir’s plight after Pahalgam attack, netizens angry

Actor Atul Kulkarni visited Kashmir recently after the horrific terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam region. Promoting tourism in Kashmir, the actor extended support and urged others to visit the place as well.

Atul Kulkarni visits Kashmir The actor took to his Instagram account on Sunday and shared a series of pictures from Kashmir, documenting his trip from Mumbai to Srinagar.

He posted a picture from his Mumbai to Srinagar flight featuring empty seats. He also shared a glimpse of his boarding pass along with a sweet note from the flight crew. He added to the caption: "Mumbai to Srinagar. The crew says they were running full. We need to fill them up again. Chaliye ji, Kashmir chalein."

The Khufiya actor also posted a photo from Pahalgam, the popular tourist spot where the terrorists attacked. However, the current picture shows an empty area, instead of it bustling one with tourists.

“Ana jaruri hai (It is important to visit Kashmir),” he added to a post.

Atul Kulkarni urges people to visit Kashmir.

Kashmiri condemns Pahalgam attack He also shared more visuals from Kashmir, featuring clear skies, flowing streams, and scenic landscapes. In one of his videos, locals in Kashmir were seen holding placards which read, "We condemn this attack." Some people also waved the Indian flag.

Atul Kulkarni shares glimpses from Kashmir.

He posted pictures of himself exploring the valley and used a Hindi poem in the caption. He used hashtags that included #ChaloKashmir, #Feet_in_Kashmir, #Kashmiriyat, #Love_Compassion, and #DefeatTerror.

Meanwhile, Atul Kulkarni's post has gained mixed reactions on X, formerly Twitter.

Talking about his experience in Kashmir, Atul told ANI, " I will take a lot of love with me (from Kashmir). The way all these people are meeting me, it is visible in their eyes that they are sad right now, but as soon as I meet them and share my purpose of coming here, they smile. They say this is very important, you should tell people to come here. You should tell people that they are safe, and we will take responsibility for them. I think that the message I will take with me is that there is a lot of love here, a lot of hospitality, it is very beautiful but the people here are even more beautiful..."

Pahalgam attack On April 22, gunmen attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Kashmir's Pahalgam.

The attack left 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen dead while leaving several others injured, in one of the deadliest attacks in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were killed.

Atul is among the first actors from Bollywood to reach Kashmir after the attack.

Earlier, actor Vijay Deverakonda slammed Pakistan, condemning the Pahalgam attack. “The solution to what is happening in Kashmir is also to educate them (terrorists) and ensure they don’t get brainwashed. What will they achieve? Kashmir belongs to India, and Kashmiris are ours. Two years ago, I shot for Kushi in Kashmir. I have such good memories with them (the locals),” he said.

