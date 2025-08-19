Aubrey Plaza speaks for the first time about losing husband Jeff Baena: 'It's a daily struggle'

SHActress Aubrey Plaza has spoken publicly for the first time about the death of her husband, filmmaker Jeff Baena, who died by suicide earlier this year. Plaza shared her feelings during an emotional appearance on Amy Poehler’s podcast, ‘Good Hang’.

Aubrey Plaza opens up about losing husband Jeff Baena and coping up Baena died on January 3 at the age of 47. Plaza, 41, had been married to him for several years, though they kept much of their relationship private.

During the episode, Poehler, 53, gently addressed the tragic loss, saying to her friend: “You've had this terrible, terrible, tragic year. You lost your husband, you've been dealing with that and you've been looking for all different ways in which to feel and find support.”

She also mentioned Plaza’s dog, Frankie, who has become something of a “therapy dog” for the ‘White Lotus’ star. Poehler added: “People want to see you and want to see how you are, they love you.”

When asked how she was feeling, Plaza responded, “Right in this very, very present moment, I feel happy to be with you.”

She went on to say, “Overall, I'm here and I'm functioning. I feel really grateful to be moving through the world. I think I'm okay, but it's like a daily struggle, obviously.”

Plaza’s honesty about her grief struck a chord with listeners. She continues to receive support from fans and friends, including Poehler, her former ‘Parks and Recreation’ co-star.

Aubrey Plaza compares her loss to Miles Teller's film ‘The Gorge’ Aubrey compared her grief to Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy's film ‘The Gorge’.

She said, “This is a really dumb analogy and it was kind of a joke at a certain point, but I actually mean it. Did you see that movie The Gorge? It's like [an] alien movie or something with Miles Teller. In the movie, there's like a cliff on one side and there's a cliff on the other side, then there's gorge in between and it's filled with all these like monster people that are trying to get them.”

Emphasising on what felt like her grief, Aubrey said, “I swear when I watched it, I was like that feels like what my grief is like … or what grief could be like. At all times there's like a giant ocean of awfulness, that's like right there and I can see it. Sometimes I just want to dive into it, and just like be in it. Then sometimes I just look at it, and sometimes I try to get away from it. But, it's always there.”