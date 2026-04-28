Australian minister Tony Burke is a Shah Rukh Khan fan, reveals Om Shanti Om is his all-time favourite movie

Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke has expressed his admiration for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, calling himself a “big fan” during a recent appearance on the Indian Link podcast.
Speaking to host and CEO Pawan Luthra, Burke was asked about his favourite Bollywood films. He began by openly acknowledging his fondness for Shah Rukh Khan, saying, “I am a big Shah Rukh Khan fan, so let me start with that.”
Burke also spoke about his appreciation for music composer A. R. Rahman, adding that he particularly enjoys his soundtracks.
Among the films he highlighted, Burke placed Chak De! India at the top of his list. He noted that the film holds personal significance for him, as portions of it were shot across Australian cities including Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.
During the conversation, Luthra jokingly asked whether Burke had supported India in the climactic hockey match against Australia in the film. Responding with humour, Burke said, “No, no, no… although I did cheer for India in Lagaan,” referring to the Aamir Khan-starrer period drama, which also features in his list of favourites.
While Burke mentioned several films, it was Om Shanti Om that stood out as his all-time favourite.
The 2007 film, directed by Farah Khan and starring Shah Rukh Khan alongside Deepika Padukone in her debut role, left a lasting impression on the Australian minister.
Burke praised the film’s storytelling and emotional depth, describing it as more than just a Bollywood favourite.
Burke also referred to a well-known dialogue from Om Shanti Om that he said resonated deeply with him: “If it’s not happy, it’s not the end, the story is not over yet.”
According to him, the message of hope embedded in the line feels particularly relevant in the current global context, which he described as a “difficult phase.” He noted that such storytelling continues to hold meaning beyond entertainment.
In addition to Shah Rukh Khan’s films, Burke also praised Jodhaa Akbar, starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He described the historical drama as “a beautiful epic” and “a phenomenal film.”
Released in 2007, Om Shanti Om is a reincarnation-themed drama that went on to become one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of its year. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, the film also featured Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade and Kirron Kher in key roles.
The film continues to enjoy popularity among audiences, with its music, dialogues and storyline remaining widely recognised.
Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.<br><br> Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.<br><br> Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.
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