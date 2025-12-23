Avatar 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: James Cameron film crosses ₹80 crore as Dhurandhar dominates Indian theatres

Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third instalment in James Cameron’s blockbuster franchise, is showing signs of slowing momentum at the Indian box office despite a strong opening weekend. As the film inches towards the ₹80-crore mark domestically, its performance is being closely watched amid stiff competition from the Hindi action drama Dhurandhar.

Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 5 Avatar: Fire and Ash has accrued around ₹83.03 crore at the Indian box office over its first five days, with Day 3 (Sunday) earning ₹25.75 crore, Day 4 (Monday) ₹9 crore, and Day 5 (Tuesday) an early estimate of ₹6.78 crore. The figures, drawn from early trade reports, indicate moderate weekend strength followed by a significant weekday slowdown.

English-language 3D screenings of Fire and Ash reported underwhelming occupancy on Tuesday, with morning shows at 12.44 per cent, afternoons at 20.78 per cent, and evenings at 27.09 per cent across theatres nationwide. These occupancy levels suggest that while the film continues to attract audiences, its performance is constrained by competition and mixed word-of-mouth.

The Hollywood spectacle has faced stiff box office competition from the Indian action drama Dhurandhar. In its third Monday, Dhurandhar collected approximately ₹16.5 crore, nearly double the weekday earnings of Fire and Ash, and continued its robust run with ₹13.01 crore on Day 19, contributing to a domestic total of around ₹585.26 crore. The contrast in weekday holds underlines Dhurandhar’s dominance in the Indian market at present.

Industry analysts note that Avatar: Fire and Ash has opened well for a Hollywood release, particularly in the premium 3D format, and is among the stronger recent weekend performances for an overseas film in India. However, it trails its predecessor at the Indian box office, and its growth trajectory has yet to match expectations set by the franchise’s earlier chapters.

Viral Govinda ‘Cameo’ Sparks Online Buzz — But What's The Truth? Simultaneously, social media platforms have been inundated with viral clips and images purporting to show Bollywood actor Govinda in a cameo appearance in Avatar: Fire and Ash. In these AI-generated videos, the actor is depicted in blue Na’vi form or in colourful attire alongside visuals from the film, delivering his signature dialogue lines. The content has been widely shared and viewed as humorous or surprising by users online.

Fact checks confirm that these clips are entirely fabricated using artificial intelligence and deepfake technology; Govinda does not appear in the film. The trend appears rooted in an old interview in which the actor claimed he was once offered a role in the original Avatar and declined it, a narrative that memes have revived and exaggerated following the latest release.

Broader Box Office Trends Additional industry reports indicate that Avatar: Fire and Ash could exceed ₹125 crore in India by the end of its first week, even as it faces sustained pressure from local blockbusters. This performance would represent a respectable outcome for a Hollywood film but remains muted compared with the box office impact of Avatar: The Way of Water and leading domestic titles.