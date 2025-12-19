Avatar Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 1: James Cameron's sci-fi saga eyes ₹30 crore opening in India

Avatar Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 1: James Cameron helmed most awaited movie hit the silver screen in India on 19 December following remarkable presales, indicating the excitement around the epic sci-fi adventure movie. Poised to open with 250 million to $275, its international rollout began on 17 December.

Avatar Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 1 Headed for bumper box office earnings in India, projections suggest over ₹30 crore revenue on opening day. Avatar Way of Water or Avatar 2 grossed nearly ₹50 crore in 2022 on its release day and around ₹500 crore during its lifetime run. As per Sacnilk estimates at 7:40 AM, Avatar Fire and Ash raked in ₹0.21 crore net in India net on its first day for all languages.

Film industry tracker Variety projected that the film may see a massive opening worldwide, probably between Avatar and Avatar Way of Water. Considering the US box office, the outlet predicted that the film may open to $90 million to $105 million from 3,800 theatres.

The first series of the Avatar franchise opened to $232 million worldwide in 2009, while Way of Water debuted with $441 million in 2022. Eying a global opening anywhere between $340 million to $365 million, the latest instalment is on track to become one of the highest grossing films of the year. While Avatar 1 grossed $2.92 billion worldwide during its lifetime, its sequel Avatar 2 did a business of $2.3 billion globally.

If Avatar 3 surpasses $2 billion mark, this feat would make it the first film franchise with three instalments to enter $2 billion club. Besides Avatar's first two instalments, Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) Avengers Endgame (2019) and Avengers Infinity War (2018) are $2 billion mega hits.

Paul Feig directorial ‘The Housemaid’ will also hit the big screen in the United States today but its India release is set for 2 January 2026.

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X stated, "#AvatarFireAndAsh Day 1: ₹24–28 crore nett (all versions included) India Biz. The new Avatar instalment is tracking an opening 30–35% lower than Avatar: The Way of Water ( ₹40 crore nett opening day) in India. A major portion of the collections is expected to come from the South, while in North India, #Dhurandhar is on a phenomenal run and is likely to dent the film’s box-office prospects significantly outside metro centres."

More about Avatar Fire and Ash Made on a budget of ₹2200 crore, it stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin and Cliff Curtis in key roles.

IMDb description states, “Jake and Neytiri's family grapples with grief after Neteyam's death, encountering a new, aggressive Na'vi tribe, the Ash People, who are led by the fiery Varang, as the conflict on Pandora escalates and a new moral focus emerges.”

Produced by Lightstorm Entertainment and 20th Century Studios, the film features a runtime of 3 hours and 17 minutes and is rated PG-13. As per the aggregated critic reviews at Rotten Tomatoes, it received 69% score.