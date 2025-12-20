Avatar Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 2: James Cameron's film gains speed, crosses ₹33 crore in India

James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ opened strongly at the global box office this week but faced tough competition at home in India.

‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ Box Office Collection The film, the third in the Avatar franchise, earned an estimated ₹33.15 crore from overseas markets in its first two days of release.

The overall global figure, including North America previews and China, has climbed higher, with multiple territories recording top 2025 opening days.

The figure, while respectable for an international release, was not enough to beat the Hindi film ‘Dhurandhar’, which continued its strong run in Indian cinemas.

‘Dhurandhar’ has dominated the domestic market for more than two weeks, with cumulative collections nearing record levels. Its continued success has limited screen space and audience attention for ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ on its first day of release.

Avatar: Fire and Ash Worldwide Collection The overall global figure, including North America previews and China, has climbed higher, with multiple territories recording top 2025 opening days.

As a result, while Avatar: Fire and Ash outperformed several recent international releases in India, it failed to secure the top position on its opening day. The numbers also fell short of the franchise’s previous instalment, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’, which had opened to ₹48.75 crore gross in India in 2022.

The comparatively lower opening suggests a more challenging theatrical run for Fire and Ash in the Indian market, especially with strong local titles holding firm.

The previous Avatar instalment, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ (2022), registered a much larger opening in India, with first-day gross takings of around ₹48.75 crore. Comparatively, 'Fire and Ash’s earnings mark a more measured start for the franchise in the Indian market.

Internationally, the film opened in more than 40 markets and achieved number-one positions in countries including Australia, Germany, France and several smaller European territories. In China, early estimates show a particularly strong opening, placing the film among the highest performing studio releases since 2022.

Critics have widely praised ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ for its visual spectacle, performances and action sequences, although some reviews have noted issues with plot and runtime. Despite the mixed critical feedback, the film’s global box office performance suggests strong overall interest as it continues its theatrical run.

More about the film ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ is a 2025 American epic science fiction film directed by James Cameron. He co-wrote the screenplay with Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver, based on a story developed with Josh Friedman and Shane Salerno. The film is produced by Lightstorm Entertainment and distributed by 20th Century Studios. It follows ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ (2022) and marks the third chapter in the long-running Avatar franchise.

The film features returning cast members Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, Matt Gerald, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Jemaine Clement, Britain Dalton, Trinity Bliss, Jack Champion, Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo and Duane Evans Jr.