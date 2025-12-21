Subscribe

Avatar: Fire and Ash conquers the world, only to kneel down to Dhurandhar in India; check box office collection

Top markets for Avatar: Fire and Ash include China, France, and Germany, with significant earnings in India. The film has shown steady growth, crossing $100 million internationally.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated21 Dec 2025, 11:07 AM IST
Avatar: Fire and Ash conquers the world, only to kneel down to Dhurandhar in India; check box office collection
Avatar: Fire and Ash conquers the world, only to kneel down to Dhurandhar in India; check box office collection(Screengrab from YouTube/B62 Studios/Avatar)
Avatar: Fire and Ash has shown steady growth in India over its first two days. The film opened on Day 1 (Friday) with a net collection of 19 crore. The box office collection was primarily driven by the English and Hindi versions.

On Day 2 (Saturday), the box office collection increased to 22.35 crore, showing a 17.63% jump.

The early trend suggests moderate interest from Indian audiences, especially compared with Dhurandhar. While the growth from Friday to Saturday is positive, the numbers still fall short of expectations for a major Hollywood franchise.

James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash has performed well in the international market. It crossed the $100-million mark at the international box office. It earned $100.4 million (nearly 900 crore) in its first three days. The movie was made with a staggering budget of 2,200 crore.

The film is now heading towards a global opening of around $350 million, according to Deadline. However, the number is still on the lower side of early predictions.

Even so, the franchise is known for strong long-term performance. Early audience reviews, both overseas and in the US, are overwhelmingly positive as the holiday season begins. So, the movie is expected to perform well in the long run.

The sci-fi threequel has been released worldwide except in Hong Kong, where it arrives on January 8. It opened at No. 1 in almost every major international market, except for India.

It achieved the biggest opening day of 2025 in countries such as Australia, France, Germany, and Italy. The film repeated the trend on Friday in Spain and the UK.

China alone contributed $17.2 million ( 154 crore) by Friday and is estimated to reach $41 million ( 367 million) by Saturday. Korea also performed strongly with a single-day addition of $4.3 million ( 38.5 crore), taking its total to $9.7 million (nearly 87 crore).

The top markets so far include China ( 154 crore), France ( 78 crore), Germany ( 74 crore), Korea ( 48 crore), Mexico ( 39 crore), the UK ( 36.7 crore), Australia ( 36.7 crore), Italy ( 31 crore), Indonesia ( 25 crore), Brazil ( 22.39 crore) and India ( 22.35 crore).

Dhurandhar box office collection

In India, it fell behind Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller, despite being the strongest non-Hindi film in the country. After earning 22.5 crore on Friday, it saw a 48.89% jump on Saturday (Day 16) and earned 33.5 crore.

Its India net collection has crossed 515 crore. Until Friday, its worldwide collection stood at 739.5 crore, according to Sacnilk.

 
 
