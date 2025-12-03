Avatar: Fire and Ash first reactions are out ahead of release date: James Cameron ‘continues to push boundaries’

Avatar: Fire and Ash premiered on 1 December at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The cast and crew walked a blue-lit carpet set against volcanic-themed designs.

The event marked the beginning of a global tour that will visit 15 major cities. Early viewers commented on the broader mythology of Pandora and the film’s darker tone.

The movie, running 197 minutes, will be released in India on December 19, coinciding with its release in the United States. France, Tokyo and London will have earlier releases.

France will have a limited release on 5 December. Tokyo will host a premiere on 10 December. London has one on 11 December.

Avatar Fire And Ash: Premiere reactions “Attending the Avatar: Fire and Ash World Premiere was unforgettable. James Cameron delivers again with a film full of heart, emotion, & incredible visuals. Easily my favorite in the series. Loved seeing all the amazing cosplayers and catching up with friends,” wrote one of the attendees.

“Not gonna lie... this premiere made every other premiere look tiny. Epic everything. Avatar Fire and Ash took over the night,” posted another.

Another user posted, “What an incredible start for Avatar: Fire and Ash. The world premiere has set the tone—now it’s time for audiences to witness the spectacle themselves. December 19 is going to be massive.”

Avatar Fire And Ash: Critics’ review “I may not be the biggest Avatar superfan, but Avatar: Fire And Ash proves once again that James Cameron can and will always deliver the ultimate cinematic spectacle, pushing visuals and emotion to new heights and redefining what a true blockbuster feels like. It’s bold, immersive, unforgettable, and driven by sheer ambition,” film critic Sean Tajipour wrote.

“This is why the big screen still matters and why I’ll always show up for these films. The franchise keeps raising the bar, and Cameron continues to push boundaries with every frame,” he added.

“Avatar Fire And Ash: 3 films in, James Cameron still has the sauce, making the epic spectacular feel emotionally impactful. A glorious saga. Bold, brilliant & awesome in every way, this is what movie theaters were built for. Payakan is still my fave, but Varang is the MVP,” film critic Courtney Howard posted.

Perri Nemiroff wrote, “Three films in and I still can’t get over how magical the Avatar movies are. Wish I had more original phrasing, but this applies too well — Avatar Fire And Ash truly feels like a ride. I couldn’t believe how quickly I was pulled back into the world of Pandora and swept up in the situation. And once that happens, there’s a noticeable increase in complexity in quite a few aspects of the production.”