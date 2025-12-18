Avatar Fire and Ash first reviews on X: James Cameron’s film wins with ‘stunning visual, oddly nostalgic’ but same theme

Avatar Fire and Ash first reviews on X: Filmmaker James Cameron is back with the new installment of his blockbuster sci-fi franchise, Avatar: Fire and Ash. After a wait of four years, the film is set to bring a new plot. While critics' reviews have not been kind to the film, netizens have called it the ‘best Avatar movie’ yet.

Avatar Fire and Ash first reviews on X Those who watched the early shows of the film shared their review of Avatar: Fire and Ash on X, formerly known as Twitter. Most of them have praised the film for its stunning visuals and nostalgic theme.

A user wrote about the film, “I saw Avatar: Fire and Ash and this is by far THE BEST Avatar movie yet. Like the first 2 movie, the visuals and the environment of Pandora is still gorgeous, the fight scenes are so BADASS and the fire Navi don't F*** AROUND. It's so emotional (sic).”

While many critics called the film boring, especially for its runtime, some members of the audience said otherwise.

“Watched #AvatarFireAndAsh. Basically, the same things I liked from the second one is there too. Visually amazing and very entertaining, those 3 plus hours doesn't feel and never got boring watching it. Varang and Quaritch are great tbh (sic),” added another.

Avatar Fire and Ash vs Avatar The Way of Water, Avatar 1 Many also said that they preferred Avatar: Fire and Ash over the previous two films-- Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) and Avatar (2009).

One also posted, “Avatar Fire And Ash | 9/10. Kinda like this 3rd film compared to the first 2.”

“This is not a review but what I can say for now is JUST WATCH IT! Watch for the experience,” shared someone else.

Yet another said, “AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH feels like a direct continuation of The Way of Water. Jake Sully fights to protect his family as a new villain enters the picture. Oona Chaplin steals the film. Stunning visuals, action, and Zoe Saldana shine. Just wanted something different.”

A different user questioned the film and wrote on the micro-blogging site: “Avatar: Fire and Ash looks stunning — but feels like déjà vu. More Pandora, more spectacle, same themes, 3+ hours long. Once revolutionary, now oddly nostalgic. Visual wonder or expensive repetition?”

See posts:

Avatar: Fire and Ash release date Avatar: Fire and Ash is set to release in India and worldwide on 19 December.

Before its global release in theatres, the film premiered at the Dolby Theatre on December 1.