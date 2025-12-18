Avatar: Fire and Ash review - All spectacle, no soul? James Cameron’s Pandora looks stunning but feels hollow

If you haven’t yet got the message that Avatar films are trying to drill inside you - that we humans are destroying this planet and will stop at nothing to get the minerals from our forests and ruin the lives of indigenous people - then you will be glad to see three more hours of the same message in this third film.

Pandora and its tall, blue, saucer-eyed people have been telling the tale of Eywa, the guiding spirit of the planet, taking their strength from the bioluminescent weeping willow-like tree of life, connecting their kuru with the banshees and flying seamlessly over the trees and mountains, and the magnificent Tulkun - the whale-like creatures that made you weep because you realise that they too suffered loneliness and separation from their mothers…

Humans showed up on this moon sixteen years ago and their awful weapons of destruction made you mad. You fell in love with Jake Sully and Neytiri and could not believe how they lost their son. It gave you reason to hate the colonel even more. You had to bring yourself to trust Spider (Colonel’s human son born on Pandora)... And when you see that Spider is able to breathe on Pandora without a mask, you know that humans are going to experiment on him, and you wonder if our trust in him is misplaced.

In the film, Zoe Saldana, who plays the beautiful Neytiri, comes across even better than Jake Sully when she portrays all the emotions - grief, love and acceptance and yet comes across as fierce as she always was.

The film introduces us to the Mangkwan clan of the Naavi people who have survived after their village was destroyed by the volcano and that’s why they reject the Eywa. They are angry and violent raiders, using their firepower to loot. They are led by the stunning Verang.

Social and family drama part exhausting Unfortunately, when the film is so long, your brain begins to get distracted and Verang begins to look like a cross between Amrish Puri in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and the frilly venom-spitting Dilophosaurus from Jurassic Park… The evil Colonel Miles Quarich seduces her with the promise of unlimited power over the whole planet if she joined hands with humans.

You stop your brain from getting distracted by her name, Verang - that so suspiciously sounds like Vecna from the show Stranger Things - and appreciate her villainy. But the social and family drama part of the film is so exhausting, you find yourself wishing you could fast-forward this IMAX spectacle. There are set action pieces that feel like they were in The Way of Water, like you’ve seen it all before. It takes James Cameron over three hours to get to the end action that is simply marvellous. Visually, you cannot find fault with the film. The attention to detail when it comes to creatures is just amazing, and I just sighed to see the Tulkun in the waters and cheered for them.

James Cameron takes the easy way The story, though, is so lame, you think someone used an Excel sheet to tick off characters and lines. Avatar films are not known for their unforgettable dialogue, but dialogue like “Look what they did to me” and subtitles that grate on arrival make you wish for showering violence on the film.

Speaking of violence, the story of the fire Naavi - the Mangkwan could have taken many different routes, but James Cameron takes the easy way and links them to the established baddies - the humans. James Cameron has reportedly used only Motion Capture and CGI to create the films. I wish a little of the two billion dollar budget had gone into a better storyline instead of predictable beats. I will happily watch Avatar: Way of the Water again at IMAX, but not this one. Dhurandhar has a better story of revenge, violence, even has family drama, and thankfully it is at 24 frames per second and not the video gamey HFR!

