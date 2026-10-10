Avatar: Seven Havens renewed for two seasons: What we know about the new Avatar series

Avatar: Seven Havens, the latest series from Avatar creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, has been renewed for two additional seasons, taking the show through Seasons 3 and 4, Variety reported.

The announcement was made during the show's New York Comic-Con panel on Friday, which coincided with the launch of the new series.

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The renewal gives the animated series two more seasons as it introduces a new Avatar, Pavi, and a world recovering from a devastating cataclysm.

Here is what to know about the renewal, the storyline, the voice cast and the team behind the series.

How many seasons of ‘Avatar: Seven Havens’ have been confirmed? According to Variety, Avatar: Seven Havens has been renewed for Seasons 3 and 4. The announcement was made onstage at the show's New York Comic-Con panel on Friday, the same day the series launched.

The panel featured Avatar creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, executive producer Ethan Spaulding, co-executive producer Sehaj Sethi, and voice actors Saheli Khan, Aishu Devan and Major Curda.

Janet Varney, who voiced Korra in Legend of Korra, moderated the discussion.

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What is ‘Avatar: Seven Havens’ about? The series follows Pavi, a young Earthbender who discovers that she is the new Avatar after Korra. However, her emergence comes at a time when the world has been devastated by a cataclysm and the Avatar is viewed as a threat rather than a saviour.

The show's official logline, as quoted by Variety, states: "Set in a world shattered by a devastating cataclysm, ‘Avatar: Seven Havens’ follows Pavi, a young Earthbender who discovers she’s the new Avatar after Korra, only to find that in this dangerous era, that title marks her as humanity’s destroyer, not its saviour. Hunted by both human and spirit enemies, Pavi and her long-lost twin Nisha must uncover their mysterious origins and save the Seven Havens before civilisation’s last strongholds collapse,”

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The story centres on Pavi and her long-lost twin, Nisha, as they attempt to uncover their origins and protect the Seven Havens, the remaining strongholds of civilisation.

Who is part of the voice cast? The voice cast includes Saheli Khan, Aishu Devan and Major Curda, who participated in the New York Comic-Con panel.

Other cast members include Akshay Khanna as Karthik, Sakina Jaffrey as Agam, Darren Barnet as Daemin, Dianne Doan as Zi, and Dee Bradley Baker as Geet and Ruhi.

Janet Varney, who moderated the panel, previously voiced Korra in Legend of Korra, the series that precedes Pavi's story in the Avatar timeline.

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Who is creating and producing ‘Avatar: Seven Havens’? Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko created Avatar: Seven Havens and serve as executive producers through Avatar Studios.

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Ethan Spaulding is also an executive producer, while Sehaj Sethi serves as co-executive producer. Nickelodeon and Avatar Studios will produce the series.

The renewal for Seasons 3 and 4 extends the series beyond its debut, with the new story introducing a different Avatar and a world facing the consequences of a devastating cataclysm.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.