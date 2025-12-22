Avatar-Fire and Ash box office collection: How much did James Cameron directorial mint on day 4?

Avatar: Fire and Ash has performed well in its first three days, earning an estimated ₹67.25 crore (India net). The film continued its run on Day 4 with steady collections. On its fourth day, the film earned around ₹5.32 crore India net (all languages).

With this, the total India net collection stands at ₹72.57 crore.

Occupancy in Major Cities (Day 4) Avatar: Fire and Ash recorded its best theatre occupancy in southern cities and major metros, with afternoon and evening shows drawing more audiences than morning shows.

Chennai emerged as the top performer with the highest overall occupancy of 26.67%. It was followed by Bengaluru at 21.67%, while Hyderabad reported a healthy 19.67% turnout.

Among other metros, Pune registered 16.67% occupancy. Mumbai and Kochi stood at 15.67% each, showing steady footfalls. Kolkata saw an overall occupancy of 14%, whereas the National Capital Region (NCR) remained on the lower side at 10.67%.

Across regions, evening shows performed better than morning shows, indicating stronger audience interest later in the day.

Tops North America Box Office Internationally, Avatar: Fire and Ash topped the US and Canada box office on its opening weekend, earning an estimated $88 million. This is lower than Avatar: The Way of the Water, which opened with $134 million in 2022, BBC reported.

Experts say opening numbers are not everything for Avatar films.

Industry analyst David A Gross told BBC that the franchise is known for strong collections over time, not just big openings. Both Avatar (2009) and The Way of the Water stayed at the top of the box office for seven consecutive weeks.

UK and Global Collections The film earned £9 million in the UK and Ireland. Its global box office total has reached $345 million, compared to The Way of the Water’s $441 million at the same stage.

Cast and Story Avatar: Fire and Ash is distributed by 20th Century Studios and produced by Lightstorm Entertainment. It is the third installment in the Avatar franchise and a direct sequel to Avatar: The Way of Water (2022).

The sci-fi epic is directed by James Cameron, who co-wrote the screenplay with Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver. The story was developed by Cameron along with Josh Friedman and Shane Salerno.