‘Avengers Doomsday’ 3rd leak 'breaks the internet' with X-Men’s Professor X, Magneto and Cyclops. Fans are in love

An emerging leak about Marvel’s upcoming Avengers Doomsday has generated fresh excitement among fans by suggesting the return of several iconic X-Men characters.

Avengers Doomsday X-Men LEAKED TRAILER According to leaked videos circulating online, the film will feature Professor X (Charles Xavier), Magneto (Erik Lensherr) and Cyclops (Scott Summers) — potentially played by Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen and James Marsden, respectively — in significant sequences.

One of the most talked-about leaked moments describes a scene in which Charles and Erik sit across from each other playing chess. The portrayal of the two as friendly rivals aligns with longstanding comic book lore, where their complex relationship has alternated between cooperation and conflict.

The leak shows the moment underscores their enduring bond even as they face larger threats in the film’s narrative.

Another sequence capturing attention shows Scott Summers on a battlefield using his optic blast powers. The leak shows that the scene emphasises both his combat prowess and the physical toll of prolonged conflict, describing how exhaustion begins to overwhelm Cyclops even as he unleashes his laser vision against unspecified foes.

At this stage, Marvel Studios has not officially confirmed the leaked details, but we do know that these actors will be reprising their roles in the upcoming 'Avengers: Doomsday' film.

When their presence in the film was confirmed , the prospect of legacy actors such as Stewart and McKellen returning to the Marvel fold — alongside Marsden, who played Cyclops in earlier X-Men films — prompted lively discussion across social media and fan forums.

Fans are hyped! Fans have been quick to respond to the ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ leak, with reactions ranging from excitement to admiration. One fan exclaimed, “The Russo brothers are cooking with the X-Men (sic),” while another added, “Finally, we're getting justice for James Marsden (sic).”

The trailer itself prompted observations on character dynamics: “The more I look at the trailer, it kinda looks like Erik and Charles are retired, just chilling in the mansion always playing chess. But whatever happens in Doomsday forces them to come outta retirement one last time given Erik’s speech seems like maybe they’d wanna die fighting (sic).”

Enthusiasm was clear despite the unofficial nature of the clips, with fans commenting, “Leak or not, the hype is REAL. Better quality just makes it clearer — Avengers: Doomsday is gearing up to be massive. Marvel can delete clips, not excitement,” and “Now THIS is so much better (sic).”

Some hailed the teaser as a guarantee for the film’s success: “This has ensured that Marvel will be back with Doomsday. This leaked teaser is just outstanding (sic).” Appreciation for the X-Men remained strong, with one viewer noting, “Goes to show how superior and highly regarded the Xmen are in Marvel. My favourite faction by miles (sic).”

Others questioned continuity: “Are they just gonna pretend Logan didn't happen the way we saw since the X-Men are still alive and DP&W already contradicted everything in that movie (sic).” And finally, simpler moments of joy were highlighted too: “magneto and charles playing chess and holding hands oh my god (sic).”

Also Read | Chris Evans officially returns as Steve Rogers as Avengers: Doomsday