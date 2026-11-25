Avengers Doomsday advance booking: Avengers Doomsday has smashed yet another milestone and crossed the ₹60 crore mark from advance bookings on Wednesday. While the Marvel film still has 22 days before its theatrical release, the film has already grossed ₹60.65 crore (including blocked seats) from pre-sales across India, as of 8 PM IST on November 25.
Without blocked seats, Avengers: Doomsday has earned ₹52.65 crore. The film has already sold 9.63 lakh tickets (8.40 lakh excluding blocked seats).
The English version of the film continues to drive the bulk demand, contributing the highest collection. Going by the current trends, the bookings across the Hindi and Tamil audience are also gaining momentum.
With this, Avengers Doomsday is nearing close to Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which currently holds the record as the highest-grossing Hollywood opener in India after its release in July 2026. The Tom Holland film surpassed Avengers: Endgame previously to reclaim the top spot.
Meanwhile, Avengers Doomsday is likely to beat Spider Man Brand New Day if it maintains the booking pace. It is currently ₹11.79 crore short of surpassing Spider-Man: Brand New Day's record. The film's opening-day gross collection was at ₹72.44 crore in the domestic market.
Spider Man Brand New Day earned ₹60.60 crore net across 17,250 shows on July 30, 2026, setting the record for the biggest Hollywood opening among the Indian audience.
While Avengers Doomsday has already collected advance bookings equal to almost 84% of Spider Man Brand New Day's opening-day gross, notably these figures are for its advance sales across four days.
The film by the Russo brothers has minted the highest advance booking collection for day 1 with ₹25.85 crore gross. The film's day 2 advance booking is at ₹12.73 crore and Day 3 at ₹12.29 crore. The lowest figure is for day 4 which only raked in ₹9.78 crore. The film has recorded an overall occupancy of 40% across the four show dates, or 35% excluding blocked seats.
As booking are still open, the earnings are likely to increase as the film is nearing its release date next month.
Avengers Doomsday is set to release in the US on December 18. The film will release in India on December 17.
Disclaimer: All data and estimates in this article are taken from film tracker Sacnilk.com Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims nor does it endorse them.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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