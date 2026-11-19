Avengers Doomsday advance booking day 1: After Ramayana, the biggest box office craze is expected to be around Marvel's upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. The film helmed by the Russo brothers has already gained a strong response from the Indian audience. The film opened its advance bookings a month ahead of its release on December 17.

Avengers Doomsday advance booking day 1 According to Sancilk, Avengers: Doomsday has raked in ₹16.50 crore gross from day 1 advance bookings as of November 19 morning. Avengers: Doomsday has already sold more than 2.25 lakh tickets across 1,762 shows so far in India.

The film tracker reported an impressive response across the national multiplex chains of PVR, INOX and Cinepolis. Going by Sacnilk, Avengers: Doomsday has sold 1.75 lakh tickets worth ₹14.50 crore gross across these chains alone for its opening day.

Notably, the advance bookings have not yet expanded to their full capacity nationwide.

Predictions for Avengers Doomsday at Indian box office If the upcoming Marvel film maintains its pace, it may join the list of highest-grossing Hollywood openers.

Avengers: Doomsday is expected to open at ₹100 crore gross in India, hinted Sacnilk. However, achieving the milestone will require the film to outperform the existing Hollywood blockbusters in India by nearly 38%. While its early advance-booking numbers point to a strong start for the film, the current sales are largely concentrated in selected theatres and premium formats.

The film's chances of achieving a three-digit opening may become clearer as more and more bookings across India open up, particularly in 2D screenings and dubbed versions.

Can it beat Spider-Man: Brand New Day? The return of popular Marvel characters, the established following of the Avengers franchise and midnight screenings are expected to work in its favour, added the tracker report. However, a ₹100 crore opening would also require substantial footfalls, which might not be achieved only from metropolitan multiplexes.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day currently holds the record for the biggest opening by a Hollywood film in India with ₹72.50 crore gross. It is followed by Avengers: Endgame at ₹65 crore. Avatar: The Way of Water ranks third with ₹48.75 crore, while Spider-Man: No Way Home and Avengers: Infinity War collected ₹41.50 crore and ₹41 crore, respectively.

Avengers: Doomsday is expected to emerge as the first Hollywood film to cross the ₹75 crore mark on its opening day in India. Even if not the ₹100 crore mark, achieving the ₹75 crore milestone would place the film ahead of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.