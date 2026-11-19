Avengers Doomsday advance booking day 1: After Ramayana, the biggest box office craze is expected to be around Marvel's upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. The film helmed by the Russo brothers has already gained a strong response from the Indian audience. The film opened its advance bookings a month ahead of its release on December 17.

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Avengers Doomsday advance booking day 1 According to Sancilk, Avengers: Doomsday has raked in ₹16.50 crore gross from day 1 advance bookings as of November 19 morning. Avengers: Doomsday has already sold more than 2.25 lakh tickets across 1,762 shows so far in India.

The film tracker reported an impressive response across the national multiplex chains of PVR, INOX and Cinepolis. Going by Sacnilk, Avengers: Doomsday has sold 1.75 lakh tickets worth ₹14.50 crore gross across these chains alone for its opening day.

Notably, the advance bookings have not yet expanded to their full capacity nationwide.

Predictions for Avengers Doomsday at Indian box office If the upcoming Marvel film maintains its pace, it may join the list of highest-grossing Hollywood openers.

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Avengers: Doomsday is expected to open at ₹100 crore gross in India, hinted Sacnilk. However, achieving the milestone will require the film to outperform the existing Hollywood blockbusters in India by nearly 38%. While its early advance-booking numbers point to a strong start for the film, the current sales are largely concentrated in selected theatres and premium formats.

The film's chances of achieving a three-digit opening may become clearer as more and more bookings across India open up, particularly in 2D screenings and dubbed versions.

Can it beat Spider-Man: Brand New Day? The return of popular Marvel characters, the established following of the Avengers franchise and midnight screenings are expected to work in its favour, added the tracker report. However, a ₹100 crore opening would also require substantial footfalls, which might not be achieved only from metropolitan multiplexes.

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day currently holds the record for the biggest opening by a Hollywood film in India with ₹72.50 crore gross. It is followed by Avengers: Endgame at ₹65 crore. Avatar: The Way of Water ranks third with ₹48.75 crore, while Spider-Man: No Way Home and Avengers: Infinity War collected ₹41.50 crore and ₹41 crore, respectively.

Avengers: Doomsday is expected to emerge as the first Hollywood film to cross the ₹75 crore mark on its opening day in India. Even if not the ₹100 crore mark, achieving the ₹75 crore milestone would place the film ahead of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Avengers: Doomsday will clash with Dune: Part Three in theatres, which will release on December 18.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.